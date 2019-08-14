Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding has been chosen to star in the upcoming Snake Eyes movie. The G.I. Joe spin-off will be an origin story, which is why fans won't be seeing Ray Park back in the role. Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura revealed late last year that Park would not be returning because they needed someone younger to tell the story of the formation of the hero known as Snake Eyes. Now that casting is underway, it's only a matter of time before production begins on the long awaited spin-off.

Henry Golding will play the mysterious ninja in the Snake Eyes movie, which "is said to center on Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father's death by joining a ninja clan, and in the process finding acceptance." Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay for the movie and Robert Schwentke is all set to direct. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner are producing the G.I. Joe spin-off. Ray Park played the character in the previous big screen installments, G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra and Retaliation, while never speaking and never revealing his face.

Since we're going to see an origin story, we're going to have to see the face of Snake Eyes. Henry Golding seems to be a good choice as his star is on the rise, thanks to Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor. He also has a starring role in the upcoming Last Christmas opposite Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. Now, the actor might be going down the franchise rabbit hole with Snake Eyes, should everything go according to plan. Paramount has a lot of projects in development surrounding the Hasbro toy line and Golding could end up getting another huge career boost in the process.

Related: G.I. Joe Spin-Off Movie Snake Eyes Finally Finds Its Director

Reactions to the previous G.I. Joe movies have been mixed at best, so the Snake Eyes spin-off is going to have to really do something different to set itself apart from the rest of the franchise. Paramount has a goal of starting a Hasbro cinematic universe, following in the footsteps of Marvel Studios, which is a pretty lofty goal, to say the least. With a release date set for next fall, cameras will have to begin rolling very soon on Snake Eyes in order to make the deadline. However, the studio might end up pushing the movie back further.

Snake Eyes has the potential to change the game for the G.I. Joe franchise and the Hasbro Cinematic Universe. It might be wise to take a few notes from the recent Transformers spin-off Bumblebee in terms of taking withering franchise and injecting some hope into continuing on in a new direction. With that being said, Snake Eyes is a fan-favorite character who might be able to cross over to people who are unaware of the original comics and cartoon series. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Henry Golding's involvement in the Snake Eyes movie.