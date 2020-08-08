Henry Golding, who shot to fame as the charismatic male lead in Crazy Rich Asians, is gearing up for a triumphant return to the big screen as G.I. Joe's Snake Eyes, in the character's upcoming standalone live-action movie Snake Eyes. Although the film's release has been pushed to next year, Golding has already seen the finished cut, and the actor took to Twitter to express his joy over what he saw.

Just saw 🐍... Holy hell. This is the exact opposite of the cookie cutter, super people movies. Wow. You guys are in for something insane, I can't wait for you all to get your mits on this beast. Yowzers!!!! 🔥 Literally grinning from ear to ear 🙏🏼 — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) August 8, 2020

This G.I. Joe franchise spinoff tells the tale of Snake Eye's journey to becoming G.I. Joe's famed ninja commando. The film will also reveal the origin of the infamous rivalry between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. Other fan-favorite characters from the G.I. Joe franchise will also be part of the film including Hard Master, Baroness, and Scarlett.

While the Joe's movies, animation, and comics often treat the team of soldiers as superheroes, complete with fancy gadgets, impossible physical feats, and an army of supervillains to battle against, it seems the upcoming live-action film will be taking things in a different direction.

A hint of the possible direction the movie will take has already been revealed by Henry Golding on his Instagram page, where he shared an image from the film which showed a black and white shot of his character dressed in ninja garb soberly ascending the stairs to an ancient Chinese building. The scene was certainly a sharp departure from bright, over-saturated superhero fare, indicating that Snake Eyes will be taking a more grounded approach to the story.

Of course, the massive appeal of Snake Eyes has always been the prospect of seeing a gun-toting soldier who is also well-versed in the sword and acrobatic hand-to-hand fighting techniques of ninjitsu, and Golding has assured in a past interview that the fight scenes in his movie are going to be full of the kind of unique fight choreography fans expect from a Snake Eyes movie.

"I don't know if you've ever seen the series Rurouni Kenshin, but the stunt coordinator from the films that were based on the anime worked with us for Snake Eyes. And for anyone who hasn't seen Rurouni Kenshin, it has the most ridiculously amazing fight scenes. So we're going to those same types of moves and fighting and it brings it all back to traditional katana fighting."

Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes features a lead cast consisting of Henry Golding in the role of the titular Snake Eyes, with Andre Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness and Samara Weaving as Scarlett. Following a delay in the release schedule, the film will be arriving in theaters in 2021.