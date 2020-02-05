We have our first official look at Snake Eyes, the upcoming live-action G.I. Joe spin-off. Production kicked off on the movie last month and Paramount has been keeping quiet on the details thus far. However, Henry Golding, who is on board as the title character, has shared the first photo from the adaptation of the popular Hasbro toy line, and it already looks quite different than the previous version of the franchise.

The image sees Henry Golding, who viewers may know from Crazy Rich Asians or The Gentlemen, but only from behind. We can see him walking up some seemingly ancient steps to a temple of sorts. It's all quite stark, as everything is in black and white, with a little bit of mist and haze. If you look closely, you'll see a couple of ninja's awaiting his arrive at the top of the steps. Golding shared the photo with the following caption, saying that he decided to showcase this first look on his birthday.

"Because it's my birthday today and I'm playing Snake Eyes... Here's your first look"

On its own, this photo doesn't tell us much, but it does provide some proof that G.I. Joe fans have something to look forward to later this year. Paramount had previously made two live-action movies based on the toys, starting with 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. The movie starred Channing Tatum and Sienna Miller, with Ray Park, best known as Darth Maul in Star Wars, playing Snake Eyes.

It was a relatively modest success, grossing $302 million at the box office. That was enough for the studio to move ahead with a sequel, 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The sequel brought in some extra star power in the form of Dwayne Johnson, as well as Bruce Willis. Channing Tatum's Duke was killed off early on in the movie. The follow-up performed better, taking in $375 million globally.

Be that as it may, it still isn't quite what studios expected from an expensive blockbuster based on branded IP these days. So, the franchise sat for several years while Paramount figured what to do with it. Now, we're finally getting something new. Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.) is in the director's chair for this one, working from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast, Huntsman: Winter's War). Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner are producing the project, with Jeff Waxman, Erik Howsam, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on board as executive producers.

Other cast members include Ursula Corbero as The Baroness, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow and Samara Weaving as Scarlett. Haruka Abe and Takehiro Hira round out the ensemble. The studio is also developing another G.I. Joe project currently that is said to feature the character Chuckles. Snake Eyes is set to hit theaters on October 23. Be sure to check out the photo from Henry Golding's Instagram for yourself.