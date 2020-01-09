Another G.I. Joe movie is finally coming. The Snake Eyes movie has officially begin production. The cast and crew for the upcoming G.I. Joe spin-off gathered today at Hie-Jinja Shrine in Tokyo, Japan for a ceremony to commemorate the production start. Snake Eyes talent received a traditional blessing ahead of beginning shooting in Tokyo. In attendance was Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Takehiro Hira, Director Robert Schwentke, Executive Producers Jeff Waxman and Erik Howsam, and Stunt Coordinator Kenji Tanigaki.

Paramount Pictures has officially set the release date for Snake Eyes to hit theaters on October 23, 2020, which will hit the week after Halloween Kills is released. However, that's not where the good news ends. The Snake Eyes movie is being described as a G.I. Joe origins story. The movie will focus on the iconic Snake Eyes character (the coolest G.I. Joe toy you could have owned in the 80s) who was initially portrayed by Darth Maul actor, Ray Park, in the original G.I. Joe movie. Ray Park will not be back as Snake Eyes. When asked about the movie when it was first announced, Parker would play coy about his involvement. While it's bummer that he won't be on board, it makes sense since this is a prequel.

The Snake Eyes movie was first announced back in May 2018, where it was revealed that it would be a prequel to the G.I. Joe movie franchise. Instantly, fans were excited to finally see more of the iconic character on the big screen. Snake Eyes isn't the only recognizable character from the franchise who will be making an appearance in the upcoming movie. Úrsula Corberó has been cast as Baroness, while Samara Weaving will play Scarlett. It isn't clear if any other classic G.I. Joe characters will be making a return in the highly anticipated movie.

British actor Andrew Koji is all set to play Storm Shadow in the Snake Eyes movie. The character is also a fan-favorite and is one of the best-known characters in the G.I. Joe franchise. The character was originally played by Byung-Hun Lee in both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. As for Koji, this will arguably be his biggest role to date after a minor role in Fast & Furious 6 and TV gigs, including Warrior and The Innocents. As previously announced, Henry Golding is taking the lead role as Snake Eyes.

With the October release date of Snake Eyes on the way, the production is expected to work pretty quickly between now and the spring. This will give director Robert Schwentke and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura plenty of time to work on the post-production phase, along with any reshoots that may need to happen. After the success of Bumblebee, Hasbro fans will be looking to Snake Eyes to carry the torch and potentially start a new big screen wave for the G.I. Joe franchise. For now, we'll just have to see how the prequel does at the box office when it hits theaters in the fall.

Directed by Robert Schwentke and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Brian Goldner, Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Samara Weaving, Úrsula Corberó, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais and Takehiro Hira.