Snake Eyes star Henry Golding promises that the movie offers something new, while hoping that it kicks off a new G.I. Joe franchise. 2020 has thrown the world for a loop and the entertainment industry is still trying to figure out how to adapt and move on. With that being said, Paramount held a test screening for Snake Eyes back in August, which is when Golding was able to see the movie for the first time. "We had our own corners of the cinema because you need to go through the processes," Golding says. "You need to see it and test it and get a reaction and notes from everybody."

Henry Golding was really impressed with the cut of Snake Eyes that he saw over the summer. The actor shared his excitement on social media, noting, "You guys are in for something insane, I can't wait for you all to get your mits on this beast." G.I. Joe fans were excited by the hype, but now the wait is setting in. Golding revealed a little bit of what fans can expect when the movie opens in 2021. He had this to say.

"I think the heart of the story really is who Snake is and his journey as a person, really. Understanding his motivations... I can't give away too much, but it really focuses on the one person instead of having 20 people on screen and understanding background. We start from the beginning. And, hopefully, this launches an amazing franchise."

It sounds like Henry Golding might be throwing some subtle shade at Marvel Studios and DC for stuffing their movies with a ton of characters. While that might not be the case, the actor made sure to drive the point home that this movie will have Snake Eyes as its main focus. Robert Schwentke directed the movie, and Golding had nothing but great things to say about him. He explains.

"Robert is a huge Japanese cinephile, everything from [Akira] Kurosawa to just the phenomenal Spaghetti Westerns of samurai movies. He is so hooked into that history and we see some of those scenes. With some of the fight scenes there are some chimbara sequences. A lot of attention to cultural detail was put into this movie. There are not a lot of movies that are allowed to film in Japan and we went to some amazing, amazing places. The authenticity is there."

The world has changed a lot since Henry Golding wrapped principal photography on Snake Eyes. "It's always odd coming off of big productions," he reflects. "I was on Snake Eyes for like six months. We were in Vancouver previous to Japan." Due to the public health crisis, Golding's life took a big turn. "Going from 100 miles an hour to a complete still, dead stop, it is pretty jarring. But we've actually really been enjoying exploring California."

Henry Golding is proud of the movie and for the fact that his opinion was listened to while working on Snake Eyes. "All the producers at Paramount really listened to my opinion, the opinion of others, and I think that's why it's going to be so special," he says. "It's definitely been a challenge in creating something fresh and new, but I think we definitely achieved it." Snake Eyes was supposed to open in theaters back in March, but it was later delayed until October of this year. Now, the movie will open on October 22nd, 2021, as long as everything goes smooth. The interview with Henry Golding was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.