Snake Eyes has officially wrapped production. Star Henry Golding revealed the news on social media and promises the movie will "blow everyone's socks off." It's believed that shooting started at the beginning of January, so that was a pretty quick production. It's believed everything went smooth behind-the-scenes, though there could be some reshoots down the line, if need be. Reshoots are practically a part of nearly all studio projects these days, so it wouldn't be surprising if Golding and the rest of the cast had to go back in for some touchups.

Robert Schwentke is behind the camera for the Snake Eyes movie and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. Henry Golding is joined by Samara Weaving, Iko Uwais, and Andrew Koji. Henry Golding announced, "and THAT, is a principal wrap on Snake Eyes ladies and gents." The actor posted a picture of the signed film slate and went on to say, "What a crew we had, Vancouver + Japan, you were unstoppable. Thank you for the dedication, this film is going to blow everyone's socks off."

Snake Eyes is a direct spin-off to Paramount's two G.I. Joe movies, which took in $302 million and $375 million globally, respectively. With that kind of success behind the original installments, the spin-off could be looking at some pretty big box office success. While the previous movies were not critical favorites, they seemed to do okay with fans. The upcoming movie finds the character "seeking revenge for his father's death by joining a ninja clan and in the process finding acceptance." Snake Eyes has always been a mystery and in turn, he has been a fan-favorite.

Now that production has wrapped on Snake Eyes, we should get some footage coming out in a few months. Since principal photography went so quick, it is believed that the post-production process will move quickly too. As for when that footage could drop, the May release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow seems like the perfect time to reintroduce one of the G.I. Joe franchise's best characters. That's just speculation at this point, but it would make a lot of sense to do it and get as many eyes as possible on the first footage from the highly anticipated movie.

Snake Eyes will open in theaters this October, so it's only a matter of time before the promotional tour starts ramping up. Paramount has high hopes for the movie and Henry Golding, so it will be interesting to see how the marketing ends up. One can imagine that they'll put a lot of money behind the project, which could easily turn into a trilogy of movies, along with future spin-offs launched at a later date. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can check out the final photo from the set below, thanks to Henry Golding's Instagram account.