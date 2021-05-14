Paramount Pictures has released a motion poster for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins ahead of the trailer's release on Sunday. Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos and directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes serves as an origin story for the popular G.I. Joe hero. Henry Golding stars in the titular role, and he'll be personally premiering the trailer this weekend at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. He also shared the first official poster on Twitter, which you can see below.

There goes the neighborhood... Your first official poster for @GIJoeMovie Snake Eyes. Can't wait to share the trailer on Sunday at the @MTV Movie and TV awards, tune in at 9pm! ???????? #SnakeEyespic.twitter.com/UXUQg8Gjol — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) May 14, 2021

Entertainment Weekly also recently released some additional images of the movie, teasing more of what's to come in Snake Eyes. Golding can be seen in many of the photos, with some showing him in training with the sword Morning Light while others show him seemingly involved in some kind of cage fight. Obviously, these events all take place before the fighter one day puts on the ninja-like helmet he's widely known for, which also means we'll finally hear him speak.

"I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different," Henry Golding says of the movie. "To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true - and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much. They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?"

Also revealed in the new cast photos is Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow carrying two blades in the rain. According to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the complicated relationship between Storm Shadow and the future Snake Eyes will serve as the primary focus of the movie. In the original G.I. Joe storylines, Storm Shadow trains with Snake Eyes before the two have a falling out and become enemies.

"Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes, their brotherhood/relationship is one of the most famous in the G.I. Joe lore," Golding added. "They have such an interesting, forever-wavering relationship of hate and love. They love each other as brothers because they've been through the same thing." After saving the Arashikage's heir apparent, Snake is taken to Japan 'to train' and 'really bring out the true essence of who he is.'"

The sneak peek images also reveal Haruka Abe as Akiko, an original character posing with a staff; Samara Weaving as Scarlett, a future ally of Snake Eyes who's ready to fire with a gun in her hands; and Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, a classic G.I. Joe villain associated with Cobra.

Paramount Pictures has set July 23, 2021, as the release date for Snake Eyes. Watch out for the official trailer to hit the web shortly after its premiere at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday evening. The first look photos were published by Entertainment Weekly.