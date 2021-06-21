The upcoming G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes will be the first film in the proposed Hasbro Cinematic Universe. Directed by Robert Schwentke, the film is set to be a reboot of the G.I. Joe film series, and will also serve as an origin story for the obvious title character, Snake Eyes. The Snake Eyes character will not be played Ray Park (as seen in the previous G.I Joe films), but instead the film will feature Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen) starring as the beloved assassin for the very first time. The film will also star Andrew Koji, Ursula Corbero, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, and Iko Uwais. The new poster, which you can check out below, features the assassin wearing his mask with a city street in the background.

Early promotional material had featured Henry Golding as the silent assassin NOT wearing his mask, but now the signature helmet can easily be shown in this newly released poster. There has been some slight changes to the character's iconic mask compared to the previous G.I. Joe films, but this assassin is still simply recognizable. "In this film, we pay homage to the classic lore that is G.I. Joe," Golding previously explained to ComicBook.com. "But, of course, we updated it, together with Larry Hama, and created a brand-new start to the G.I. Joe universe."

The official Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins film synopsis as follows: An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested -- even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. As seen in the previously released character posters, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) will be taking on the role of Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La Casa De Papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, Andrew Koji (Warrior) as the infamous Storm Shadow, and Peter Mensah (300) as Blind Master. Although it has not been officially confirmed as of yet, it is rumored that Steve Allerick (Sister,Erasing His Dark Past) will be starring as the father of Snake Eyes.

In May 2018, it was announced that Snake Eyes will be the next installment of the G.I. Joe franchise, that will also serve as the very first origin film. In August 2019, Henry Golding was officially cast to take on the title role, as producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura stated that original actor Ray Park will no longer play the character back in December of 2018. Filming had began on October 2019, and had wrapped on February 26, 2020. On March 2021, Golding had announced that reshoots for the film were occurring.

Snake Eyes was originally scheduled for release on ﻿March 27th, 2020, before being delayed several times due to the nationwide shutdown in the United States in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 23rd, 2021 in Dolby Cinema and IMAX. The film will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its initial release in theaters.