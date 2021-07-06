The new official theatrical release poster for the upcoming film, Snake Eyes, pays off to the entire cast. The new project is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Robert Schwentke, from a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. Snake Eyes is based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe toy, comic book character, and media franchise. The film is a reboot, and the third installment in the G.I. Joe film series, and will serves as an origin story for the deadly assassin. See the newly released poster below!

This time the poster itself features the lead actor, Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen), appearing twice as the title character. In the upper background, Golding can be seen wearing the famous helmet, while his second appearance in the poster has him without the helmet. Upon its release of the initial trailer and first official poster for the film, many G.I. Joe fans became skeptical about the main character not wearing his helmet for most of the previously released film footage.

The official Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins film synopsis is as follows: An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes tenacious loner Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach him the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing him something he's been longing for: a home. However, when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested -- even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Henry Golding as Snake Eyes: A lone fighter with a mysterious past, known only as "Snake Eyes", who is recruited into the secretive Clan Arashikage. The events of the film portray the character, prior to becoming the heroic masked G.I. Joe recruit. Alongside Golding, appearing in the new poster is the rest of the G.I. Joe cast set to be starring in the upcoming film.

Andrew Koji will be starring as Thomas "Tommy" Arashikage aka Storm Shadow, who is a skilled member and heir of the Arashikage, and Snake Eyes' friend (brother in arms), who will eventually become his archenemy. Úrsula Corberó as Baroness: An elite operative for Cobra, a terrorist organization, who is second only to the Cobra Commander. Samara Weaving as Scarlett: An agent of both G.I. Joe and Clan Arashikage.

Also featured with the rest of the cast in the newly released poster is Iko Uwais as Hard Master: The formidable leader of Clan Arashikage, and the uncle of Storm Shadow. Haruka Abe as Akiko: A trainee in the Arashikage, one with deep ties to both Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. Takehiro Hira as Kenta: A member of Cobra. Peter Mensah as Blind Master: The blind co-leader of Clan Arashikage. Although the popular rumor still has NOT been confirmed to this very day, actor Steven Allerick will be starring in the film as the father of Snake Eyes.

Snake Eyes was originally scheduled for release on ﻿March 27th, 2020, before being delayed several times due to the nationwide shutdown in the United States in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is still on track to be scheduled for a theatrical release this month on July 23rd, 2021 in both Dolby Cinema and IMAX. The film will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its initial release in theaters.