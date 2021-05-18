It feels like a no-brainer to turn the immensely popular G.I. Joe action figures into a successful action movie franchise. But a previous attempt to create such a series with Channing Tatum and Dwayne Johnson in the leads was not very successful. Now, Henry Golding is set to play fan-favorite Joe Snake Eyes in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Golding confirmed that the intention is to use the film to build a new G.I. Joe cinematic universe.

"In this film, we pay homage to the classic lore that is G.I. Joe. But, of course, we updated it, together with Larry Hama, and created a brand-new start to the G.I. Joe universe."

The Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins trailer that was release recently shows a much more grounded take on G.I. Joe lore. Snake Eyes is a restless loner who saves the life of the heir apparent to the Arashikage, an ancient ninja clan, and in return trains with the clan to become the silent but deadly ninja commando that fans know and love. According to Henry Golding, the manner in which Paramount Studios has decided to build the new G.I. Joe franchise one movie per character at a time will provide a strong foundation for future cinematic awesomeness.

"I truly believe that how Paramount has really focused on one character to build out the universe is the correct way. We need the groundwork. We need the structural integrity to build something awesome. And I think, with Robert Schwentke helming as director, he's given this cinephile feel to this film. It's not just an ordinary action film. There's so much heart, there's so much information that's sort of given to you in breadcrumbs that you're just left yearning for more."

Apart from the titular Snake Eyes, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is set to introduce a host of supporting characters from the JoeVerse, including Storm Shadow, Hard Master, Baroness, and Scarlett. Of these, Storm Shadow will get the most screen time, as his relationship with Snake Eyes is an essential part of the latter's origin story.

Fans are most excited to see Samara Weaving in the role of Scarlett, Snake Eyes' teammate from the main G.I. Joe team. But in a past interview, Weaving had hinted that she will not be on screen for long, explaining, "To be honest with you, I'm not in a lot of it. I'm there as a guide, if you will, but it was a wonderful experience."

Of course, if the movie is successful, we can expect to see a lot more of Scarlett in the sequels, along with new versions of Duke, Sergeant Stone, Roadblock, and other popular characters from the franchise.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, and Tahehiro Hira as Kenta. The film arrives in theaters on July 23. This news arrives from ComicBook.com.