The newest trailer for Paramount Pictures' upcoming G.I. Joe Origins movie, Snake Eyes, teases even more of the action-packed spectacle to come as audiences are introduced to the beginnings of the fan-favorite character. Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding will slip on the iconic helmet as the title character, a lone fighter with a mysterious past and a penchant for sword-fighting.

Starring the likes of Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, and The Raid's Iko Uwais alongside Golding, Snake Eyes promises the kind of awe-inspiring fight sequences and explosive set pieces that G.I. Joe enthusiasts have come to expect, with the movie sure to be a hit with action movie fans.

Based on the beloved G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will introduce an altered version of the familiar character, with Henry Golding openly showing his face and speaking in contrary to how Snake Eyes is usually portrayed. In the movie Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner, is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he's been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested, even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.) with a screenplay written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter's War, Beauty and the Beast), Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse, from a story by Spiliotopoulos,﻿Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins will act as a reboot of the franchise, serving as an origin story for the titular assassin as well as looking to spawn all manner of sequels and spin-offs, and thus igniting a G.I. Joe shared universe.

Golding has previously addressed the idea of creating a franchise off the back of Snake Eyes saying, "I think the heart of the story really is who Snake is and his journey as a person, really. Understanding his motivations... I can't give away too much, but it really focuses on the one person instead of having 20 people on screen and understanding background. We start from the beginning. And, hopefully, this launches an amazing franchise."

The actor and lead star has also offered fans some insight into what to expect from delving into the early years of Snake Eyes, long before he becomes the strong, silent, mask-loving character we all know and love. "What fans can kind of expect from Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is the origin of Snake Eyes," he said. "You see his weaknesses, you see his faults, you see him trying to make amends for decisions that perhaps weren't as savory as you would imagine. You see a bond between brothers, you see the thrill of creating a team and defeating the hurdles in front of you. And you get to really see some damn cool fight scenes, which trained and got our asses kicked for, and they were phenomenal." Snake Eyes is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 23, 2021, by Paramount Pictures.