The first trailer for Snake Eyes has been revealed. Following the popular G.I. Joe character in the days before he was masked and mute, the new movie serves as an origin story with Henry Golding in the role. An official motion poster was shared by Golding on Friday, and at the time, he also promised to premiere the Snake Eyes trailer at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. That time has come, and the trailer has since made its way online. You can watch it now below.

Several sneak peek photos of Snake Eye were also released last week, which provided an early look at the characters ahead of the trailer. This included a look at Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, a member of the Arashikage ninja clan who trains with Snake Eyes. In the original G.I. Joe lore, the characters train together before eventually having a falling out and becoming enemies. Their love-hate relationship will be explored in the new movie.

"Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes, their brotherhood/relationship is one of the most famous in the G.I. Joe lore," Golding told Entertainment Weekly. "They have such an interesting, forever-wavering relationship of hate and love. They love each other as brothers because they've been through the same thing." After saving the Arashikage's heir apparent, Snake is taken to Japan "to train" and "really bring out the true essence of who he is."

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura added: "Both Cobra and G.I. Joe take a back seat to the internal drama of the Arashikage and the character They are absolutely an element, but it's looking at it this way: You meet somebody, watch their struggle, the struggle leads to the world of G.I. Joe and Cobra. It does not start as a G.I. Joe-Cobra movie. It starts as an Arashikage movie, a Snake Eyes character arc. You come to realize the Arashikage as they've traditionally been are affiliated with the Joes, therefore that brings in Cobra. There is a gradual reveal that there's a larger world here."

The cast of Snake Eyes also includes Haruka Abe as Akiko, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master. Robert Schwentke directs using a screenplay by Evan Spiliotopoulos. Stephen Davis, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Josh Feldman, and Brian Goldner produced.

Previously, Snake Eyes was portrayed by Ray Park in the previous live-action G.I. Joe movies: 2009's The Rise of Cobra and 2013's Retaliation. While Snake Eyes takes the story back in time, it's also been reported that G.I. Joe 3 is also in the works. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last week, di Bonaventura said that while Snake Eyes took precedence, other story ideas are in the works.

"There have been some scripts that are in development currently," Bonaventura said. "The truth of the matter is it could have gone first if we'd gotten a good script, but we struggled. While we struggled, in came a really good Snake Eyes script."

Snake Eyes will be released in theaters on July 23, 2021. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical release date. If the movie does as well as the studio is expecting, we can expect to see more of Henry Golding in the role. Last year, it was reported that there were already early plans for a sequel with di Bonaventura returning to produce. The official trailer comes to us from Paramount Pictures.