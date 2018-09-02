Sure, it's three years too late, but fans of dumb cinema are finally going to get to see the dumbest movie of them all. Ever. That's right, schlock lovers, Snake Outta Compton is finally coming home just in time for the Halloween holiday season. So if you like your horror fare on the lighter side of darkness, this is your ultimate choice for 2018.

Straight Outta Compton hit theaters in August 2015, and was an instant hit. It blew up at the box office and stayed at #1 for weeks. Soon after, a horror spoof called Snake Outta Compton went into production. Now, three short years later, we get to see what that actually looks like.

Expect the unexpected when Snake Outta Compton slithers on DVD, Digital and On Demand October 23 from Lionsgate. In the movie, A young rap group suddenly finds themselves up against a giant, mutated snake that threatens to destroy their search for stardom! Aided by two corrupt cops, a crazed gangster, and a mad scientist, the band has one thing to do before getting the record deal they need - get that motherf--in' Snake Outta Compton! Prepare yourself for dope beats, unfriendly fire, and the biggest, nastiest snake you've ever seen in this outrageous hiss-terical comedy. Snake Outta Compton will be available on DVD for the suggested retail price of $19.98. Here's the official synopsis direct from Lionsgate.

"It's a great day in South Central: Cam and his hip-hop crew are all set to sign a record deal that could change their lives. But their jealous friend Vurkel wrecks their plans when he creates a giant, mutant snake that quickly lays waste to the city of Compton, eating everyone in its path. Soon Cam, Pinball, Neon, and Beez Neez cook up a crazy scheme to stop the monstrous, munching menace-blow it away it by pumping up the jams! This horror-comedy is alive with laughs, thrills, and dope beats."

Don't worry, when you pick up the DVD, you're not just getting the movie, but you'll also be treated to a scene specific audio commentary from the wicked, whacked out cast and crew. Director Hank Braxtan is the ring leader. His ensemble talent includes Ricky Flowers Jr. (The Sunshine Shop: The Lovaganza Convoy Proof of Concept, Show Me Your Glory: The Movie), and Motown Maurice (Mac & Devin Go to High School, City of Tales, Florida Water).

You probably won't see a stupider movie the rest of the year. But this thing is so idiotic it's awesome. You can't help but love the big dumb serpent as it slithers across L.A. eating folks. You can check out the new trailer from Lionsgate along with the crazy box art. It's bigger than Kong, deadly than The Meg, and it will take you to a place more terrifying than Jurassic World. It's Snake Outta Compton. Yup yup.