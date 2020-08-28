Snakes on a Plane 2: Snakes in a Toilet? That could be the title of a new Samuel L. Jackson sequel as an Australian woman found snakes inside her clogged toilet tank after it wouldn't flush. Snakes apparently like to chill in toilets when it's warm outside. Though, this isn't exactly something anyone wants to see first thing in the morning. As it turns out, one snake in a toilet isn't entirely uncommon, especially in areas where snakes like to live. But four is a real-life nightmare.

Australian woman finds four snakes inside her blocked toilet tankhttps://t.co/sYl7nsO8bj — Brian Hurley (@brianhurley) August 28, 2020

Over the weekend, North Queensland resident Sofie Pearson, discovered that her toilet was really hard to flush. "I went to the toilet and then I went to flush it and I really had to push down on the button to get it to work, so I was a bit confused," Pearson said. Since she lives on a rather remote cane farm, she decided to try and fix her plumbing issue by herself. The first thing she did was remove the tank lid from the back of the toilet, which led to the discovery of 4 snakes from 1.5 feet to more than 3 feet all coiled around her plumbing.

Upon the discovery, Sofie Pearson says, "I sort of looked at them for a second and thought... that's not right." That's definitely not right, like Snakes on a Plane or a set of real-life Ghoulies being discovered. Pearson called a friend over because she did not want to touch the snakes, which were discovered to be non-venomous. "He came and wrangled them out for me, because I was not touching them," she said. The snakes were released back out into the cane farm.

Australia has a massive reptile population, including somewhere around 170 different types of snakes. The type found in Sofie Pearson's toilet are common tree snakes, "which mostly feed on frogs and skinks, are non-venomous ,and usually sleep in tree hollows, crevices and foliage," according to Queensland's Department of the Environment. As for how the snakes got into the toilet, Pearson believes they got in through cracks in her floorboards, and says she recently found another one of the snakes near her toilet. Pearson will more than likely end up having her floorboards fixed in order to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Snakes getting into toilets happens pretty frequently in areas where there are large numbers of reptiles. One of the most common ways that snakes enter homes and get into toilets is through the ventilation pipes, especially homes that are near trees. Bathroom plumbing is generally attached to the ventilation system, which is how the snakes are able to slither into the bathroom and ultimately make it into the toilet. Even though it's common, it doesn't make it any more comforting to people, especially those who already have the fear of a snake saying hello through the toilet. CNN was the first to report on the Australian toilet snakes.