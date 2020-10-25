Saturday Night Live took aim at this week's presidential debate with the show's cold open segment, including a special appearance from Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani. Recently, Giuliani has been garnering a lot of backlash for his "cameo" in Amazon's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy classic Borat. After the president's personal lawyer was tricked into an interview with Maria Bakalova as Borat's daughter, he can be seen with his hand in his trousers while lying flat on a hotel room bed.

Rudy Giuliani insists that he was tucking in his shirt after removing his microphone, but that wasn't going to stop SNL from poking some fun at the situation. In the cold open, Maya Rudolph appears as debate moderator Kristen Welker with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. Both presidential candidates are satirized in the skit, highlighting some of the most memorable moments from the final debate.

Towards the end of the sketch, Trump offers to let Welker speak to his lawyer about the situation with his taxes. The camera then cuts to McKinnon suited up in character as Giuliani with his back to the camera, moving his arm in such a way that it appears he's moving around his hand in his pants.

"What, huh? No, no, it's not what it looks like. My microphone was stuck... on my b***s," Giuliani utters. "Is this another Borat? You've got to tell me if this is another Borat."

Trump then tells Giuliani to reveal the "sane and coherent" information he has uncovered about Biden's son Hunter.

"Get ready for this truth bomb," Giuliani responds. "Your son Hunter got $3 million from Moscow, and his friend Tony 'Babadooie' has emails on the wet laptop from Hell. Our eyewitness saw everything, and also, he's blind."

In reality, Giuliani sees nothing funny about his unwitting appearance in Borat 2, referring to his scene as a "complete fabrication." Speaking about the movie after the fact, Giuliani has also said that his cameo was "an exaggeration through editing" and that Baron Cohen's implication that he was doing anything inappropriate makes the actor a "stone-cold liar."

Meanwhile, Baron Cohen feels that Giuliani was in fact up to no good, suggesting things may have gotten worse if he hadn't jumped in to interrupt what was happening while dressed in disguise.

"I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," Baron Cohen explained on Today this week. "I just urge everyone to watch the movie, it is what it is. He did what he did... Make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us."

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, so as Baron Cohen suggests, viewers can now watch the scene and decide for themselves how they feel about Giuliani's behavior. The sketch satirizing the entire situation with Giuliani in the movie comes to us from Saturday Night Live on YouTube.