Saturday Night Live will air the season 45 finale this weekend with its third "At Home" episode. The popular sketch comedy show went on hiatus back in March, like most of the entertainment industry. Last month, they aired two remote episodes with the cast performing sketches from the comfort of their own homes, which is the only way that the show can be done at this point in time. Viewers were happy to have something new to watch, while being able to laugh at the same time.

Tom Hanks delivered the opening monologue for the first "At Home" SNL episode and Coldplay front man Chris Martin provided the musical performance, while Alec Baldwin and Larry David showed up to play Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, respectively. The second episode featured Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci and Miley Cyrus served as the musical guest. It's not clear who will be joining the cast members this time around, but there will more than likely be some surprises when the season finale airs this Saturday, May 9th, at 11:30pm Eastern.

The SNL social media accounts released a trailer for the season 45 finale that includes some bloopers and outtakes from production on the last two "At Home" episodes. In the brief clip, we see Kate McKinnon's green screen fail to stay on the wall, Aidy Bryant getting interrupted by a car horn, and Heidi Gardner hitting herself in the face with a door during the Soul Cycle sketch. Gardner looks shocked and hurt after getting hit in the face. With that being said, this week's episode will probably provide some more bloopers for the future since everybody is still getting used to shooting on their own.

The first of the SNL At Home episode averaged 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.46 rating, which placed it second for the season behind Eddie Murphy's hosting episode (nearly 10 million viewers). People are stuck at home and don't have a whole lot going on, so SNL has been an event to look forward to every two weeks. For now, it looks like this summer will be full of reruns, unless the cast and crew end up doing some surprise performances over the next few months. It is unclear if the show will be able to get back to normal in the fall.

The SNL season 45 cast includes Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villasenor, and Bowen Yang. Viewers can check out the first two At Home episodes online to prepare for the season finale this weekend. You can check out the SNL season 45 finale teaser above, thanks to the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel.