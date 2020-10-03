Saturday Night Live is reportedly scrambling to address President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The long-running show is returning to the studio tonight for the first time since earlier this year. Season 45 ended with the cast and crew reporting for duty from their homes as the public health crisis took over New York City. The remote episodes were given positive reviews, but viewers were quick to point out that it was not the same as being in the studio, together, in front of a studio audience.

It's been a huge week for news, and the biggest is obviously Trump testing positive for COVID-19. Trump and many members of his administration have all tested positive, and he is currently staying at Walter Reed Medical Center. Saturday Night Live is reportedly trying to figure out how to address this news for the season 46 premiere tonight. According to sources, the show is trying to figure out a balance, while remaining sensitive. Meetings were apparently still going on late last night in order to figure out what the best course of action is.

Saturday Night Live will reportedly still address the first 2020 Presidential Debate, which took place on Tuesday, along with other political news. Alec Baldwin is returning to play Donald Trump this season, while Jim Carrey has been brought on board to play former Vice President Joe Biden. Maya Rudolph is also returning to play current Vice President nominee Kamala Harris. While there might not be a sketch addressing the positive diagnosis of Trump, it will most certainly be addressed during the Weekend Update portion of the show.

President Donald Trump's physician provided a health update this morning, noting that his patient is doing well. The President's medical team are "extremely happy" with the progress he has made since being admitted to the hospital yesterday. However, they did avoid answering specific questions about Trump's health and his stay at the hospital, while hinting that he knew he was positive for longer than he originally let on. Before heading to the hospital, Trump filmed an announcement video where he thanked everybody for their support. Hopefully he'll be out of the hospital by the end of the weekend.

Stephen Colbert doesn't normally record shows on Friday, but he made an exception with the President Donald Trump news. Colbert is very vocal about his criticism of the President and many assumed he would spend most of the show bashing him. However, the host went the opposite way and offered his condolences, wishing Trump well, and using the time to educate viewers about the public health crisis and how far-reaching it is. It is believed that Saturday Night Live will follow suit, while still keeping their comedic edge. With Jim Carrey on board, along with host Chris Rock, and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, a lot of people were already going to watch, but it is likely even more will tune in tonight to see how they handle the Trump situation. TMZ was the first to report on the Saturday Night Live news.