Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent are just a few people going after Gayle King at the moment. King recently interviewed WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant and his legacy, while putting a significant focus on his 2003 rape allegation. Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident on January 26th, along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and 7 other passengers.

King wanted to know if that aspect of Bryant's life affected how Leslie thought of her long-time friend's legacy, to which Leslie said it did not, noting that she never knew him to be that way towards women. The criminal case was later dismissed after the witness refused to testify. A civil case was later settled out of court.

While Lisa Leslie, a friend of Kobe Bryant's, was adamant that his legacy was not complicated for her as a woman, Gayle King wouldn't let the topic go. In order to promote the upcoming interview CBS posted the clip on social media, which led to a ton of people going after King.

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent had the most to say about the situation though. You can read Snoop's social media comments below from a video he posted.

"Gayle King. Out of pocket for that s***. Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we're the worst. We're the f***ing worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why ya'll attacking us? We your people. You ain't coming after f***ing [producer] Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumbass questions. I get sick of ya'll. How dare you try to tarnish my mother***ing homeboy's reputation, punk motherf***er? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you."

Snoop Dogg, who seemingly threatened Gayle King in his video message, then posted pictures of her hanging out with Harvey Weinstein, who has had dozens of women come forward and accuse him of sexual assault. Weinstein is currently on trial for alleged rape. Snoop Dogg is calling Gayle King out as a hypocrite and just wants to let the family of Kobe Bryant mourn in peace. 50 Cent, along with a lot of other people are doing the same thing.

50 Cent posted a video of himself reacting to the Kobe Bryant part of the interview promotion. In the interview, Gayle King tells Lisa Leslie, "It's been said that his legacy is complicated, because of a sexual assault charge that was dismissed in 2003, 2004." 50 Cent says, "It's not complicated. You just said it was dismissed." Gayle continues and asks, "Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?" 50 Cent then comments, "no." King goes on to basically tell Leslie how she should feel about the situation. "Then how would you see it, Gayle?" 50 Cent responds. "How the f*** would you see it, bitch?"

Gayle King quickly went out to apologize, blaming CBS in the process. King states that the network chose that portion of the interview to promote without telling her and says it's taken out of context. "I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry," says King. She went on to say, "Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring." Regardless, there are a lot of Kobe Bryant fans who are unhappy with King at the moment. You can check out Snoop Dogg's Instagram response below, along with 50 Cent's.

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation.



"I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqXpic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020