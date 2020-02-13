Snoop Dogg is apologizing to Gayle King on social media. The rapper, and friend of the late Kobe Bryant, went on the attack when King interviewed WNBA star Lisa Leslie and brought up Bryant's alleged sexual assault allegations from the early 2000s. Snoop and his followers were slamming King on social media for disrespecting Bryant's family so soon after his death. However, Snoop has had a change of heart.

In his first video post, Snoop Dogg was very angry and basically threatened Gayle King when he said, "Back off, bi***, before we come get you." Snoop has since deleted the video and started to try and make amends with King. At first, the rapper wanted to clarify his remarks by stating, "Here's a message for the people that need to know. I'm a non-violent person." He went on to say, "When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family."

Snoop Dogg went on and posted another video where he really apologized to Gayle King. It's not clear if the rapper was starting to get some blowback of his own, but he seems to be sincere in his apology. He did however note that a mother in his comments section helped him to see the light. You can read a portion of his apology below.

"Two wrongs don't make no right. When you're wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions... me being angry at questions that you asked. Umm, overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful."

Snoop went on to clarify, yet again, how and why he lashed out a Gayle King to begin with. This is the second time that he has done so over the past few weeks. Whatever the case may be, it seems that his fans are behind him for apologizing too. When it comes down to it, Snoop wants everybody to know that it's good to correct your mistakes and admit fault when you're in the wrong. He had this to say.

"I didn't mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn't here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to man up and say that you're wrong. I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day."

Snoop Dogg concluded his apology posts by saying, "I'm at peace. Spread love. Lead by example." This is a lot different than his original video where he slammed Gayle King and it's refreshing to see someone admit that they were wrong in a public forum. Even Jamie Foxx commented that he was proud of Snoop for admitting that he was wrong. However, there are still many people who are angry with King for her interview questions about Kobe Bryant. You can check out the full apology below, thanks to Snoop Dogg's Instagram account.