Snoop Dogg has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The prolific rapper, actor and entrepreneur was in attendance at the recent ceremony alongside his wife Shante Broadus and the rest of his family, in addition to many others who dropped by to say some kind words about the 47-year-old icon. Some of those who showed up to talk about the D, O double G included legendary producer Quincy Jones, Warren G and Jimmy Kimmel, who had this to say.

"If there's anyone who deserves Hollywood's highest honor, it's Snoop Doggy Dogg. You crossed over color lines, you crossed over genre lines before almost anyone in hip hop did that."

Starting with his landmark debut album Doggystyle in 1993, Snoop Dogg made a major impression on the world of music. To date, he's sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and has been nominated for 20 Grammys. Over the years, He's managed to successfully crossover into Hollywood, having starred in movies such as Soul Plane, Starsky and Hutch and Training Day. In recent years, he's diversified even more with projects like his cooking show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, for which, he scored an Emmy nomination. He'll next be seen in Harmony Korine's latest movie The Beach Bum starring opposite Matthew McConaughey. Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, had this to say.

"Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work. He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame."

During his speech, Snoop Dogg thanked many of those who helped get him to a place where he could be awarded such an honor. But he made sure not to leave out the most important person in his remarks which, as it turns out, is himself. Yes, Snoop made sure to, jokingly, thank himself for all of his hard work.

"Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf*****."

Overall, Snoop Dogg is the 2,651st individual to be given a Walk of Fame star. In addition to his on-screen work and music career, he is also the co-founder of Merry Jane, a marijuana-centric media company, which is very much in his wheelhouse. He also does charity work, having established the Snoop Youth Football League, which provides sports opportunities for children between the ages of 5 and 13. Be sure to check out Snoop Dogg's full Walk of Fame speech from the ET Canada YouTube channel below.

