AMC has released a new Breaking Bad short film to coincide with the television premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on the network. Called Snow Globe: A Breaking Bad Short, the video features Jesse Plemons as Todd Alquist and the voice of Laura Fraser as Lydia Rodarte-Quayle. Running under three minutes long, the video touches on the relationship between the two and explains an El Camino Easter egg. Released on AMC's official YouTube account, you can watch the new short film in the video below.

In the short, Todd can be seen putting together a custom snow globe with hand-painted pieces. As he works, Todd calls up his associate Lydia, with whom he'd often met with at a diner on Breaking Bad. Clearly smitten with her, Todd briefly touches on their meth production before asking her on a date to see a symphony orchestra, but a hang-up from Lydia shows she's definitely not interested. We're then given a clear look at Todd putting the finishing touches on the snow globe, which includes tiny versions of Todd along with Lydia in her familiar blue dress and her trademark tea cup. It's certainly a bit creepy, even for Todd, though we've definitely seen the character do a lot worse.

Eagle-eyed fans will recognize this snow globe as an El Camino Easter egg. There's a scene in the Breaking Bad movie where Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) sneaks into Todd's empty apartment, and among Todd's possessions is this exact snow globe. It's just one of multiple Easter eggs to be found in the movie, as another interesting one can also be found in Todd's apartment. A tarantula spotted in a glass enclosure appears to be a reference to the Breaking Bad episode "Dead Freight," where Todd murders a boy who'd been carrying a spider, perhaps this very one, in a glass jar at the time.

For those yet to see it, El Camino serves as a direct sequel to Breaking Bad, literally picking up exactly where the hit AMC series left off. It follows Jesse's escape from the compound where he'd been forced to cook meth and his efforts to leave his troubled past behind him as he seeks a new life. It features many other notable returns of fan favorite characters from the series, including Matt Jones as Badger, Charles Baker as Skinny Pete, Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, and the late Robert Forster as The Disappearer. Of course, Jesse Plemons plays a major role in the movie as well as Todd Alquist. Originally released on Netflix, El Camino just made its television debut on Sunday night.

The Breaking Bad universe will continue to expand when new episodes of the prequel series Better Call Saul premiere on AMC on Sunday, Feb. 23. Meanwhile, the first four seasons of the spin-off can now be streamed on Netflix along with the entirety of Breaking Bad and its sequel movie El Camino. The Snow Globe video shown above comes to us from AMC on YouTube.