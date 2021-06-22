Disney has found its lead for the new live-action retelling of Snow White, in the form of Rachel Zegler. The actress is soon to be seen in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, and is currently filming Shazam! Fury of The Gods, so she is no stranger to big productions of late. Filming on the movie is expected to begin sometime early in 2022 on what will be the first time the Disney version of the story has been seen on screen as a live action movie.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney's first feature length animated movie, ground-breaking at the time and a landmark in film making which cemented Disney's vision and ambition for the future. Like with many of Disney's live -action remakes, the movie will expand on the original, which came in under 70 minutes long, and will feature new songs as well as the old classics such as Hi-Ho and Whistle While You Work. While the production seems to have been moving quite slow, apparently the reason for this was for song-writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to perfect the new musical material without having to rush.

Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb, who helmed The Amazing Spiderman. When it came to the casting of Zegler in the lead role, he said, ""Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairy tale."

Following on from the success of Aladdin, The Lion King and Beauty and The Beast, as well as The Little Mermaid currently filming, Pinocchio and more in various stages of development, it was always expected that Disney would want to go back to where it all began and recapture some of that magic for a new generation. Speaking in an interview with Vulture in 2017, Disney's president of production was quick to give credit to Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn with the upcoming slew of live-action reimaginings of the Disney back catalogue.

"We were given an incredible opportunity to discover what we wanted to be as a live-action team. We were given a lot of latitude to think about what that was," Bailey said. "We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our supervillains. Maybe if there's a way to reconnect with that affinity for what those characters mean to people in a way that gets the best talent and uses the best technology, that could become something really exciting. It feels very Disney, playing to the competitive advantages of this label."

With Zegler's casting as Snow White the latest new face set to appear as one of Disney's beloved princesses, there is no sign of the House of Mouse slowing down yet in its plan to bring all of its old classics to life on screen in a whole new way. This news originated at Deadline.