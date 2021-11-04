Disney must be putting together an A-list cast for the company's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The latest of the House of Mouse's live-action reimaginings of their popular animated titles, the new Snow White movie has just picked up Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Red Notice) to star in an antagonist role as the Evil Queen. She'll be stepping into the cast opposite Rachel Zegler who stars in the lead role.

Marc Webb is directing the live-action Snow White movie with Marc Platt on board to produce. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) are also providing new songs to be written for the movie. Their involvement is reportedly what helped Disney pull the trigger on moving forward with remaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as this was a particularly popular classic title and the goal is to make sure this new take is done just right.

Per Deadline, word is the studio always had high hopes on getting Gal Gadot into the role of the Evil Queen in Snow White, a stark contrast to the deep search for the new Snow White. It doesn't seem like it took too much negotiation, as Gadot was also said to be interested in such a role, inspired by stars like Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett similarly playing Disney villains. The deal was reportedly closed this week but hasn't been officially announced by Disney.

Gadot is best known for playing Diana Prince in the DCEU, notably with her own hit movie Wonder Woman. She reprised the role for the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 and was also seen in the crossover movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. It was recently revealed that she'll be back to star in Wonder Woman 3 with Lynda Carter.

Meanwhile, Gadot's next role will soon be seen with the release of Red Notice on Netflix. Also starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, the action comedy movie is set to drop on the streaming service on Nov. 12. It follows Johnson as an FBI profile brought together with two top criminals (Gadot, Reynolds). Special sneak peek footage and trailers released have been generating great excitement for this release.

There have been many tellings of the Snow White story, but the most famous has to be the original animated feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Released by Disney in 1937, the story established Snow White as one of the most recognizable fictional characters across the world, still holding up so many decades later as a pure Disney classic. It was always just a matter of time before it was given the live-action treatment and Gal Gadot's recent casting suggests that the gears are now spinning more quickly toward getting this feature into development.

Disney hasn't set a release date for the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live-action remake. Meanwhile, the company is also working on sequels to their live-action releases of Aladdin and The Lion King. You can watch the original animated version of Snow White on Disney+. This news comes to us from Deadline.