Shortly after it was reported that Gal Gadot would play the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White remake, the Wonder Woman star has broken her silence on the news. Speaking with Variety, Gadot officially confirmed that she picked up the role and even had trouble suppressing her excitement. Here's what Gadot had to say when asked what it was about this iteration of the Evil Queen that made her want to take it on.

"I'm so excited... There's so much that I cannot share with you that would actually answer this question. But the take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy, and, it just... I'm very, very excited. I wish I could share more."

Gadot obviously can't share anything too specific, but what we know is that this new movie will present a new version of the classic fairy tale as told by Disney with their original animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It tells the story of a young princess who seeks refuge with seven dwarfs in the forest when the Evil Queen orders her death. At one point, the Queen disguises herself as an elderly woman to give Snow White a poison apple in one of the movie's most memorable moments.

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) also stars in the new Snow White as the titular princess, and other cast members have yet to be named. Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, 500 Days of Summer) is on board to direct the feature, which has yet to be given an official title. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are writing new music for the remake and will be producing alongside Marc Platt.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," Marc Webb said of Zegler's casting when the news was first announced. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

There are many other live-action Disney remakes on the way, as the House of Mouse has found great financial success with this strategy of reimagining their popular animated titles. Filming recently wrapped on The Little Mermaid which will present a new take on Ariel's store with Halle Bailey in the lead role opposite Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch. Also in the works are new movies based on Pinocchio and Lilo and Stitch, as well as sequels to The Lion King and Aladdin.

As for Gal Gadot, she will return to her role as Diana Prince in the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 3, which will be directed by Patty Jenkins with Lynda Carter also starring. Soon, she can also be seen in the new action comedy movie Red Notice with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. It is set to be released on Netflix on Nov. 5. Gadot also features as part of Kenneth Branagh's ensemble cast of the upcoming Death on the Nile with Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, and Russell Brand.

Disney hasn't yet set a release date for the Snow White remake. The project will reportedly start production in March 2022. This news comes to us from Twitter.

