Disney is at it again with their live-action remakes, as the company will reportedly begin production on an updated version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the spring. According to a new report, the project is expected to start filming in Vancouver, Canada in March 2020. Casting is also said to be under way for the project, although no potential names have yet emerged for Snow White, the Prince, Queen Grimhilde, and, of course, the seven dwarfs. Let the fan speculation begin!

News of a Disney live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs dates back to 2016 when the project was first confirmed by Disney. Updates were scarce until earlier this year, when it was reported The Amazing Spider-Man helmer Marc Webb was being eyed to direct the project using a screenplay from The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson. This new report suggests Webb is now confirmed and is set to direct the movie. Oscar-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) are also providing original music for the live-action musical, with Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) is on board as a producer. As of now, Disney has yet to officially confirm their plans to shoot the project in the spring.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released in the United States in 1938. Inspired by a Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the Disney version tells the story of a young princess targeted for death by a sinister queen. After seeking refuge with a group of seven miniature miners, Snow White is given a poisoned apple which places her into a cursed sleep, with only the kiss from a prince able to awaken her. The original fairy tale has been explored in other live-action adaptations such as 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman, but none of them have had any relation to the Walt Disney version.

Because of the continued success Disney has been enjoying with similar live-action remakes of their classic animated movies, rebooting Snow White was just a matter of time. Many other classic titles have already been given the live-action treatment in the past, such as Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, and Dumbo. This year alone has already seen the releases of updated versions of The Lion King and Aladdin. Several others are in the works as well, as live-action reboots of Mulan and The Little Mermaid are also in development. Additionally, the remake of Lady and the Tramp will be released this November to coincide with the launch of the company's Disney+ streaming service. Clearly, when all is said and done, every animated Disney movie will likely have a live-action remake.

As Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is still in the early stages, there's no official release date attached to the project. If this new report about the movie filming in the spring turns out to be accurate, then more updates should be coming soon. This news comes to us from TheDisInsider.