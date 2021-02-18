Christopher Reeve heroically restores Zack Snyder's Justice League in new fan made video. The clip features footage of Reeve as the Man of Steel from 1978's seminal superhero movie, Superman, with Supes going through what a lot of audiences did back in 2017 with Justice League and the changes made by replacement director Joss Whedon.

Deciding to take a joyous trip to his local cinema, Christopher Reeve's Superman becomes enraged by the infamous digital removal of Henry Cavill's moustache for a segment that takes place at the beginning of the movie and is forced to take matters into his own hands. Launching himself into the atmosphere, Reeve uses an old trick from his first outing as the Last Son of Krypton, flying round and round the Earth in order to undo the tragedy of the theatrical cut of Justice League. Having succeeded in his quest to right these terrible wrongs, the world now gazes instead upon Cavill's iteration of the DC icon, now wearing the fan-favorite black suit.

The brilliant clip ends with a message that we can all get behind saying, "It may not be better...but at least Superman's face isn't f*cked." Amen to that.

Christopher Reeve first donned the red, blue and yellow suit as the Man of Steel in director Richard Donner's 1978 comic book movie hit, Superman. The movie has been a major influence on the genre ever since, with Reeve embodying the character in a way that has not been matched since. The first Superman spawned several sequels, and while 1980's Superman II proved to be a worthy follow-up, both Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace were of seriously diminished quality. Still, despite not going out on a high, Chrsitopher Reeve's legacy as the DC icon remains untouchable, thanks both to his exemplary work on screen and inspiring real-life struggles.

As for Henry Cavill's take on Superman, he will return in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is expected to follow a similar plot to what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017, but with a few substantial changes along the way. Picking up after the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne is determined to ensure that Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain. Joining forces with Diana Prince, the pair plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than either of them could have imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

The Snyder Cut features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon.

The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Aurnhammer Films.