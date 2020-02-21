Ben Affleck believes the Snyder Cut of Justice League should be released to the public. Affleck is currently out doing press for his The Way Back, but Batman questions are always going to come up. His relationship with Warner Bros. and DC seemingly deteriorated by the time Justice League hit theaters. The studio seemed to be in disarray and, come to find out, Affleck wasn't in a good place personally either. At the time it was believed that the actor was going to write, direct, and star in what has now become The Batman, but that didn't work out.

Justice League's fate changed due to a personal tragedy in Zack Snyder's life. He had to leave the project, which was going into the reshoots phase, and left Joss Whedon to take over. However, the reshoots ended up turning into something a lot bigger than anyone anticipated and they changed Snyder's original vision drastically. Ben Affleck wasn't originally aware of the Snyder Cut movement, but the director informed him and he is all for it seeing the light of day. Affleck explains.

"I didn't know about it. Zack was like, 'Hey, they are doing this thing.' And I said, 'Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you.' I do think that movie, you know, having two directors is a very weird thing. And for Justice League, the director had family tragedy. ... and so you have a kind of cow's body with a horse's head a little bit with two directors a lot of times, for better or for worse. I do think Zack's cut should be available."

On the two-year anniversary of Justice League hitting theaters, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and the rest of the cast used social media to promote the Snyder Cut. This gave fans some hope that it might actually happen, though it has been pretty quiet on the news front. Zack Snyder continues to tease his original vision by releasing images from what could have been.

Each time Zack Snyder posts a new image from his cut of Justice League, fans seem to get more confident that it may really happen. Some believe that he has been teasing these images because he's putting the finishing touches on it. That has not been confirmed, but it would make sense, especially with the HBO Max launch coming in just a few short months. Now would be the perfect time to reassess the movie's release and give the fans what they want.

While Warner Bros. sunk a lot of money into making Justice League, a bit of time may have healed all of those box office wounds. Plus, HBO Max needs original content and they have the streaming rights to the Warner Bros. content. The Snyder Cut of Justice League being a streaming exclusive would be huge for fans who have been campaigning for two years to see the movie. Will it happen? It's still unclear, but Ben Affleck is with the fans and wants it be released. The interview with Affleck was originally conducted by CinemaBlend.