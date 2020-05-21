Ben Affleck is giving the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League his support once again. Back when the theatrical version celebrated two years in theaters, Affleck, along with the rest of the cast tweeted the now-iconic #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. As it turns out, it was around this time that Warner Bros. secretly reached out to Snyder, and his wife Deborah, to see if they might be interested in returning to the project to release the long-talked about Snyder Cut.

DC fans would love to see Ben Affleck return as Bruce Wayne and Batman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. He tweeted out a promotion of the HBO Max premiere (no official date has been announced at this time) and retweeted another post from Snyder this morning, leading to further speculation that he will return. The director has already confirmed that members of the cast will be back, but it's unclear if it will only be for voiceover work or getting back into the action. Snyder did not go into details about the cast reunion.

Zack Snyder did happen to mention that Ray Fisher was the first member of the Justice League cast that he contacted about the project. Cyborg was originally supposed to have a much larger character arc in the original version of the movie, so this makes sense. According to Snyder, Fisher couldn't believe it when he told him the good news, which seems to be on par with just about everybody at the moment. Yesterday was a big win for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, proving that some tenacity, paired with good intentions, can go pretty far. It was some good news that DC fans in 2020 really needed.

When the fans originally mobilized they were able to do some pretty big things right off the bat, including raising money for suicide awareness. As the years went on, it only snowballed and the Snyder Cut of Justice League became an unescapable topic, though Ben Affleck was unaware. "I didn't know about it," Affleck said in an interview earlier this year. "Zack was like, 'Hey, they are doing this thing.' And I said, 'Zack, I love you and I support you. However I can help you.'" Looking back on these comments, it seems that Affleck nearly let the cat at of the bag really early.

At about the same time as Ben Affleck's interview talking about Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director was preparing for a screening at his home for Warner Bros. and DC executives, which was officially confirmed yesterday. As for what Affleck's involvement in the project will be, that is unclear at the moment. The same can be said for the rest of the cast, so we'll just have to wait and see what they add to the original vision. It has been reported that Warner Bros. is sinking another $20 million to $30 million into the movie, so we can only assume that a decent amount of work is left to be done. You can check out Ben Affleck's Twitter support for Zack Snyder's Justice League above.