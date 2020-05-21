The big bad of the DC universe is set to grace the big screen when they #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. It was recently confirmed that WarnerMedia is set to release Zack Snyder's Justice League next year on the HBO Max streaming service. While it is early days and much has yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that Darkseid will indeed appear in Snyder's finished version of the movie when it arrives.

A report detailing how the release of the Snyder Cut came to be and what has been going on behind the scenes to make it happen was released shortly after the announcement. Mentioned briefly in the report is that Darkseid will be included. No further details were provided at this time. Though it shouldn't come as a surprise to those who have been following Zack Snyder's social media activity over the years, or to hardcore DC fans who were paying attention during Man of Steel and, to a much larger degree, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Justice League, originally released in 2017, did not include Darkseid. This, despite some substantial set up in the nightmare sequence from Batman v Superman. However, Joss Whedon oversaw extensive rewrites and reshoots after Zack Snyder departed the project and, as has been well documented, the result did not represent his vision. In the years since, Snyder has shared several teases on social media confirming that Darkseid would have been included in his cut. It has also been previously revealed that actor Ray Porter is the one who would have played the villain. It hasn't officially been confirmed that Porter will be the one portraying the character when the movie is released next year, but it seems quite likely.

Darkseid originally appeared in the pages of DC Comics in 1970 with a tease before making a full appearance in 1971's Forever People #1. He was created by comic book legend Jack Kirby and is a member of the New Gods. He is also known as the Lord of Apokolips, in reference to his home planet. The character is viewed as one of the most powerful beings in the DC universe. Aside from his forthcoming appearance in Justice League, it has been teased by director Ava DuVernay that he will also be featured in the New Gods movie that she is working on alongside writer Tom King.

Steppenwolf, a devotee of Darkseid's, was the villain in the theatrical cut. Steppenwolf will undoubtedly still be a major focus, but it is unclear how the dynamic between the two will work out. Zack Snyder's Justice League could have a running time of four hours, and may be split up into a miniseries, so there will be plenty of time to explore both characters. No release date has been set, but the Snyder Cut will debut sometime in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.