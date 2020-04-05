Cyborg actor Ray Fisher confirms Snyder Cut of Justice League exists. The actor went on to say that the only people who think otherwise are "trolls." DC fans have been calling on Warner Bros. to release director Zack Snyder's original cut of the doomed movie for over two years now. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has been all about positivity and has helped to raise money for a number of great causes, while also keeping the Snyder Cut alive in the eyes of the public.

It has been confirmed by Zack Snyder that Ray Fisher's Cyborg has a larger part in his cut of Justice League. The director has posted numerous pictures from his cut on social media over the years to prove it. However, Fisher himself has not yet had a chance to see the Snyder Cut. "There was a point in time when I was supposed to watch it [The Snyder Cut], but the timing didn't work out," said Fisher during a Twitch stream over the weekend.

When the Snyder Cut of Justice League first started to gain momentum online, there were many who completely dismissed the idea of it even existing. Some of those people still believe that Zack Snyder has just been trolling fans this whole time in an effort to get more attention to his other projects. Ray Fisher can confirm that the Snyder Cut is real and had this to say.

"We're at a point where we can acknowledge the Snyder Cut does exist, and if you speak to anyone that says it doesn't exist then they're trying to troll you, so do not engage with them, don't feed the trolls."

Aquaman star Jason Momoa claims to have seen the Snyder Cut of Justice League, as have other people close to the project. By the time Zack Snyder had to leave the production, it is believed that production was far enough along that a rough cut could have been assembled. The studio brought on Joss Whedon to take over the reshoots, which ended up lasting months and costing millions of dollars. From what Snyder has said, the movie that ended up in theaters differed wildly from what he originally envisioned.

Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Henry Cavill have all stood behind Zack Snyder and his original cut of Justice League. Affleck has implied that the production was doomed after the director left, while Momoa has praised the Snyder Cut after watching it. DC fans are holding out hope that HBO Max will host the cut in the near future, but there has been no official talks that have been made public. For now, Ray Fisher claims that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is the real thing. If so, when can we all see it? Ray Fisher's quotes from the Twitch stream were transcribed by Samuel KentMan's Twitter account.

"We're at a point where we can acknowledge the Snyder Cut does exist, and if you speak to anyone that says it doesn't exist then they're trying to troll you, so do not engage with them, don't feel the trolls." - Ray Fisher#BorgLife#ReleaseTheSnyderCut — Samu-El Kentman ⚒️ #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #LoveHenry (@SamuEl_KentMan) April 4, 2020