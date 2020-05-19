Jason Momoa is calling on Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, if for no other reason than we have nothing better to do right now. Zack Snyder's mythical cut of Justice League has been discussed ad nauseam over the last two years or so, ever since the movie was released in theaters in 2017, with disappointing results. Now, as rumors of a release continue to grow, Momoa has jumped in to offer his support.

In a recent Instagram story, Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, shared a video calling for the release of the Snyder Cut. The actor has supported Zack Snyder many times in the past and has also confirmed that he has seen the alleged cut of the movie. In an f-bomb filled rant, Momoa once again expressed his strong desire to see this version released. Here's what he had to say.

"We're just sitting around doing nothing. F*****g release the Snyder Cut. Am I right? Release the f*****g Snyder Cut. What are we waiting for? There's some goodies in there. I'm just gonna go ahead and put it out there. Generally s*** I put out there comes true. Let's hope it does. Release the f*****g Snyder Cut, baby!"

For those who may need a brief refresher, Justice League began production mere weeks after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which proved to be intensely divisive. Zack Snyder clashed with Warner Bros, yet production rolled on. Snyder ultimately departed the project following a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon (The Avengers) overseeing extensive reshoots and rewrites. Snyder remains the credited director, but he has made it exhaustively clear that the movie we saw does not represent his original vision.

In recent days, various reports from media outlets and cryptic posts from journalists on social media have made it seem like a release of the Snyder Cut is imminent. While no official announcement has been made as of this writing, Zack Snyder is hosting a watch party for Man of Steel on May 20, and many suspect something could be announced at that time. If some sort of release is indeed coming, it is doubtful it will be heading to theaters. Instead, it's expected that the movie will debut on HBO Max, the new WarnerMedia streaming service set to launch later this month.

Per several previous reports, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, as is, remains unfinished. To get it release-ready, some reshoots and extensive visual effects work will be needed. Depending on Warner Bros.' release plans, assuming these rumors are indeed true, that likely means Zack Snyder will be getting back behind the camera to finish bringing his vision to life in the relatively near future. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further updates are made available. In the meantime, feel free to check out the video from Jason Momoa's Instagram.

