The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has prevailed. The Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League will officially arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2021. Zack Snyder left Justice League 3 years ago this week to tend to an unthinkable family tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought on board to take over the reshoots, which, according to Zack Snyder, was always a part of the original plan. However, the reshoots did not go as planned and Snyder's initial vision was tossed to the side, leaving DC Comics fans with a shell of what he had intended. Weeks, months, and millions of dollars later, the movie hit theaters and bombed.

DC fans were not happy with what Justice League ended up as. Nobody was, including Zack Snyder. Almost immediately, fans started to call on Warner Bros. to release Snyder's original cut of the movie, even though its existence was never confirmed by the studio or the director. Now, over two years later, Snyder has reached a deal with the studio to release his version of the movie. This huge news for anybody who has heard of the Snyder Cut or doubted its existence. While there is no firm release for the movie, Snyder expects to have his version out by 2021, noting that he still has some more work to do.

Zack Snyder has teased his cut of Justice League for years now. He has been posting black and white images and video clips to fans, which has caused an intense following to demand that Warner Bros. release the real deal. With that being said, these fans were not fueled from negativity. Instead, they channeled their energy into suicide awareness and other benefits, raising a lot of money in the process and bringing a lot of awareness to charities, while also letting the world know that the Justice League that ended up on theaters was far from what Zack Snyder originally envisioned.

During the last few years, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement remained strong. Big websites and writers declared that the Snyder Cut of Justice League was a pipe dream, something that would never, ever see the light of day. To the credit of the movement, they never wavered. They stuck next to Zack Snyder and believed that his original vision would someday see a release, even as the theatrical version tanked and lost the studio a boat-load of cash in the process. These fans that have followed this ordeal from the beginning can now confidently boast that they were right this whole time.

Many so-called "industry insiders" have been tweeting corrections and deleting old posts that said the Snyder Cut of Justice League would never see the light of day. It's finally official and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement can claim victory, while also continuing to bring notice to charities. The movement has been a positive one, which is rare in today's times, but just like Superman, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is here to help in times of trouble. You can check out Zack Snyder's official Justice League announcement below, thanks to link here. The time has finally come. Thankfully we only have to wait a little longer to see what Snyder had in mind this whole time.