The jury is out on whether or not we will ever see Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League, but the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign rages on. For more than two years now, fans have been calling to see the director's original vision brought to life, and it's pretty much been confirmed that a version, in some shape or another, exists. Now, renowned artist BossLogic has joined in on the action as he's' revealed an epic poster for the Snyder Cut that puts Superman front and center in his black suit.

I don't know if the #releasethesnydercut will ever come to light but me and my team over at @LineageNYC wanted to support it in a major way so we created what we wanted to see.

Hope you like it@wbpictures@ZackSnyderpic.twitter.com/poE2h7up5B — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 6, 2020

BossLogic has done work with Marvel over the years, but regularly does art for superhero movie casting announcements and things of the like on his own accord. He's become a go-to guy for this sort of thing. Taking to Twitter, the artist revealed his contribution to the Snyder Cut. BossLogic has this to say about the poster in his caption.

"I don't know if the #releasethesnydercut will ever come to light but me and my team over at Lineage Studios wanted to support it in a major way so we created what we wanted to see. Hope you like it"

The poster takes everything we've learned about the infamous version of Justice League that never saw the light of day and brings it to life. We see the villain Darkseid looming large in the background, Green Lantern makes an appearance, Martian Manhunter is in on the action and Superman is leading the way with his iconic black suit from the Death and Return of Superman storyline. We may never know if Zack Snyder's version of the movie would have truly been better than what was released in theaters, but this poster is hard to argue against.

Zack Snyder had ambitious plans for Justice League and its planned sequel, which was ultimately scrapped by Warner Bros. However, following the largely negative response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the studio got cold feet. After months of production, Snyder departed the project. Joss Whedon (The Avengers) was brought in to oversee massive rewrites and reshoots, which resulted in a wildly different version of the movie than was originally intended. The result was a financial disaster, which led Warner Bros. to completely rethink its strategy with DC Films.

In the years since, Zack Snyder has shared a slew of images and provided insight into what his version would have looked like. It's been confirmed by several individuals, including Jason Momoa, that the Snyder Cut does exist. But there are reports that suggest it's a rough cut that would need a lot of work before it could be released. At this point, it seems the studio simply doesn't want to do what it would take to put this movie out in the world. So, for now at least, loving tributes like this will have to do. Be sure to check out the poster from BossLogic's Twitter for yourself.