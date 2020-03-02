The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement is still going strong, with Justice League director Zack Snyder continuing to support those who want to see his original vision for the movie brought to life. Recently, Snyder announced a poster contest for his fabled DC Comics adaptation, the cut of which will likely never see the light of day. Be that as it may, Snyder has revealed the winner of the contest, who delivered quite the epic poster for the movie that could have been.

Taking to the social networking site Vero, Zack Snyder shared the Justice League Snyder Cut poster, courtesy of an artist who goes by the name MightyPegasus. It sees Darkseid at its center, with members of the Justice League and a host of other characters scattered across his body. Unlike many photorealistic posters, this is done in a style that is more reminiscent of comic book art. Snyder had this to say about it.

"Thank you all again for all the amazing submissions and also the Birthday wishes it is all much appreciated...As for the poster winner well for me this is it can't wait to hang it on the wall in my office"

MightyPegasus took to Twitter to react to the news. He seemed overwhelmed and rather grateful. He has also seen a massive uptick in orders for the print of his Snyder Cut poster, which he says he is working to fill and ship "ASAP." In a video, the artist had this to say about it.

"I don't know what to say. I still can't believe it... my phone started going crazy and I just can't believe it... Thank you everyone who participated. It was insane. I didn't think I was going to make it this far but I really appreciate that love that everyone shared... Thank you Mr. Zack Snyder, that means a lot to me. I'm super, super happy that my piece caught your eyes."

MightyPegasus actually won a pretty great prize in this poster contest. Over the weekend, Zack Snyder showed off the Justice League slate that he was giving away to the winner. What was unique about this particular slate, used for production during the original shoot, is that the director hints reshoots may be happening that include either Batman, Superman and Lois Lane or scenes with Martian Manhunter, who did not appear in the Joss Whedon cut of the movie. The poster contest winner is being invited to the set, if the reshoots do indeed happen. Zack Snyder included this text on the slate.

""Please extend to the bearer of this slate the right to pass all security protocols and the permission to operate this motion picture scene and sync marker on the set of any additional photography for the motion picture known as Zack Snyder's Justice League in the unlikely and purely speculative even that such photography is needed."

Virtually ever since Justice League hit theaters in November 2017, a loyal group of DC fans has been calling on Warner Bros. to allow Zack Snyder to release his version of the movie. Snyder, coming off of the divisive Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, ended up leaving the production, with Joss Whedon (The Avengers) finishing the movie, via massive rewrites and reshoots. The end result did not resemble Snyder's original plans, which would have been part one in a massive, two-part story.

Various people involved with the project, such as Jason Momoa, have confirmed that a version of the Snyder Cut exists. The question is, just how complete is it? It's believed that the cut is an assembly cut that is not theater ready. Reshoots and special effects work would be needed to get it there. In the unlikely event that ever happens, MightyPegasus will be invited to set for the reshoots as part of his prize, in addition to receiving a clapboard from production. Be sure to check out the poster for yourself, which was shared by Zack Snyder on Vero.

Here it is in all its glory! The magnificent work of @MightyPegasus88! Congratulations!!! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut! pic.twitter.com/bQgiKegwzc — ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) March 1, 2020

OMG!! Thank you so much everyone for the online orders!! I am working on all the orders right now and i will ship them ASAP!!🙏🙏 — MightyPegasus (@MightyPegasus88) March 1, 2020