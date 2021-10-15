Movies about recent history can be hit-or-miss, especially when they deal with a subject as touchy as social media. Despite being about wealthy Ivy League students inventing a website that allows them to rate co-eds, The Social Network is a resounding hit that provides insight on the creation of Facebook. Starring Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, Armie Hammer as both of the Winklevoss twins, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, and many more, the movie focuses on the lawsuits and power struggle that arose once people realized that Zuckerberg was on to something big.

Directed by David Fincher, famous for his psychological thriller films, and written by Aaron Sorkin, known for his whip-smart dialogue, the movie has viewers at the edge of their seats. Over a decade later, the eight-time-Oscar-nominated movie has held up as a critically-acclaimed historical drama. Not only did the movie endure, but it also furthered the acting careers of its stars, having given them the perfect opportunity to showcase their talent. Since then, the stars have all gone on to see varying degrees of success. Here's where each actor's career has taken them, from racy films adapted from hit novels to superhero flicks.

Jesse Eisenberg Is An Actor And A Playwright

Jesse Eisenberg played the famous--or perhaps now infamous--Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for the role at the 83rd Academy Awards, but lost out to Colin Firth in The King's Speech. Since then, Eisenberg has appeared in two Woody Allen films, To Rome With Love and Cafe Society, played Lex Luthor in a Batman v Superman movie, and wrote and starred in three plays; Asuncion, The Revisionist, and The Spoils.

Rooney Mara Is The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Rooney Mara had a smaller role in The Social Nertwork, appearing as supporting character Erica Albright. Since then, her acting career broke through when she was cast as the lead, Lisbeth Salander, in the hit film adaptation The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. The role garnered her a Best Actress Academy Award nomination, which no doubt launched her to A-list status. Since then, she's appeared in the widely celebrated Todd Haynes film Carol as well as the Sundance favorite A Ghost Story.

Andrew Garfield Is Silent, And Spiderman

The British and American actor won a BAFTA back in 2007 for his role in a UK made-for-TV film called A Boy. His role as investor Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network truly launched him to stardom, though, as he's been working in Hollywood practically nonstop ever since. Andrew Garfield was the titular Spider-man in two big-budget Spider-man movies, and demonstrated incredible range by also starring in Martin Scorsese's epic Silence as well as the war drama Hacksaw Ridge.

Justin Timberlake Took A Look In The "Mirror"

Justin Timberlake has been a successful musician since his days in the chart-topping boy band NSYNC. He even had an extremely lucrative solo career after leaving the group, and before pivoting to acting for a few years. After his well-recieved role in The Social Network, Timberlake had roles in films like the comedy Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel and starred opposite Mila Kunis in Friends With Benefits. He then went back to music, creating hit singles like "Mirror" and "Suit & Tie" before going back to film, voice acting in the animated film Trolls. He also made a hit song for the soundtrack of the popular children's movie.

Brenda Song Is Still A Disney Channel Star

Brenda Song got her start on Disney Channel, acting in shows and TV-movies popular with kids. She starred in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior and had a main part in the series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spin-off The Suite Life on Deck. After The Social Network, song started booking larger roles beyond children's fare, appearing in hit drama series Scandal, quirky comedy New Girl, and medical drama Pure Genius. She has made a return to Disney Channel, voice acting in the show Amphibia, while also starring in the decidedly adult show Dollface on Hulu, about a woman's return to female friendship after a breakup.

Call Armie Hammer By His Name

Armand "Armie" Hammer played both twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in The Social Network. The Winklevosses, classmates of Zuckerberg who eventually sued him claiming he stole their idea that eventually became Facebook, are currently billionaires. After appearing as the twins, Armie Hammer acted in historical drama films like J. Edgar and On The Basis of Sex, which was about the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His most acclaimed role to date, however, is in the gay coming-of-age romance film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Hammer opposite then-newcomer Timothee Chalamet.

Rashida Jones Is A Sitcom Star

While Rashida Jones only had a small part in The Social Network, it was one of only a few appearances in the television star's film career. Jones is best known for her roles as Karen Filippelli in The Office and Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation, two wildly popular sitcoms with huge followings and new audiences discovering them all the time via streaming services. Other than her two main television roles, she's appeared in movies like the heartbreaking rom-com Celeste and Jesse Forever, opposite comedian Andy Samberg. She also co-wrote Toy Story 4, and produced a film about the sex work industry for Netflix called Hot Girls Wanted.

Dakota Johnson Is Fifty Shades Of Successful

The daughter of two acting legends, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson has made a name for herself in the industry for starring in the film adaptations of the hit trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey. Since then, she's appeared in everything from romantic comedies like How to Be Single to dramas like Black Mass and even thriller remake Suspiria. While her bit part in The Social Network wasn't her breakthrough per se, it did certainly open doors in the industry to have a credit in the award-winning film.