Will we ever see Solo 2? That remains very much up in the air but Alden Ehrenreich, who played a young Han Solo in the 2018 movie, is open to reprising the role. That is, assuming the story is right. As for a possible follow-up, the actor is playing it coy for now, in terms of anything official being in the works.

Upon its release, Solo was met with a reasonably positive response, but has gone on to find a lot of love. So much so that a strong #MakeSolo2Happen campaign has emerged on social media, started by fans who wish to see the story continue. During a recent interview, Alden Ehrenreich addressed the possibility of suiting back up as the scruffy-looking nerf herder. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It depends on what it is. It depends on how it's done. It depends if it feels innate to the story."

The door was left wide open for Solo 2, in more ways than one, at the end of the first movie. Director Ron Howard has also expressed his desire to see it continue. Originally, Phil Lord and Chris Miller were set to direct the Star Wars spin-off. However, they were fired after much of the movie was shot, paving the way for Howard to come in. Speaking further, Alden Ehrenreich explained it was a long process.

"It was basically a three-year experience from pre-production to the release of the movie... And I just wanted to be a person, connect with people in my life, spend time and develop as a person outside of those worlds. And then you never know."

Solo didn't perform particularly well commercially. It grossed just shy of $400 million at the global box office. While that would be fine for many movies, the inflated budget, thanks to the reshoots, coupled with the weight of expectations, given that it was a Star Wars movie, made for a disappointment financially. Be that as it may, Alden Ehrenreich teased that he has heard some things, though nothing is concrete at this point.

"No, I don't know anything about that. I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time. I've heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete."

A theatrical Solo sequel seems almost entirely out of the question, given the first movie's box office performance. However, with the success of The Mandalorian, a Disney+ series doesn't seem unrealistic. It could pick up with Han and Chewie, possibly having them cross paths with Jabba the Hutt. There is also the matter of Qi'ra and Maul, which is something that could be explored as well. For now, that is all hypothetical. It's up to the powers that be at Lucasfilm to make it something concrete. This news comes to us via Esquire.