Few Star Wars fans had high hopes for Solo: A Star Wars Story when the project was first announced. But despite failing to make as much money at the box-office as other offerings from the franchise, Solo went on to become something of a sleeper hit with fans. In an interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM Radio Andy channel, Howard revealed that there are currently no plans Solo 2 to happen.

"Well, there's no sequel planned now and it's amazing to be a part of a Star Wars movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit, which is not what you'd expect, but that's been an odd, strange journey for that movie."

Directed by Ron Howard from a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, Solo: A Star Wars Story takes viewers on a journey across a galaxy far, far away to witness the early days of the space smuggler Han Solo. With a star cast consisting of Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Joonas Suotamo, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michael K. Williams and Woody Harrelson, the movie was an early attempt by Disney to diversify their Star Wars lineup to include characters and events completely separate from the Skywalker clan.

Originally set to be directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the duo left Solo: A Star Wars Story before even the principal photography had wrapped, and Howard was brought on instead to lead the project to completion.

Recently there were rumblings of a spinoff Disney+ series borne out of Solo: A Star Wars Story, with Alden Ehrenreich, who played the role of Han Solo in the movie, teasing that he had "heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete," while Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian was also said to be getting his own series. Even though Howard's comments make it seem like the characters will not be meeting on the big screen any time soon, Disney could quite possibly have other projects planned for Han and Lando that Howard is not aware of.

The filmmaker also addressed a long-standing rumor that he was once offered the chance to direct The Phantom Menace.

"It wasn't quite that clear and concrete and there was no script, but it was kind of a casual conversation where I was mixing something up at Skywalker Ranch and [George Lucas] said, 'Ya know, I think technology has just about reached the point where I can do the next three, would you want to do one? I'd like to get Steven [Spielberg], maybe Bob Zemeckis. Ultimately, I said the same thing to George that I think Bob Z. and Steven said, which was, 'You should do this yourself, George.' And that's ultimately what he did. I don't want to make too much of that but I was flattered he thought about it but, at that time, just launching Imagine Entertainment and really involved in what I was doing with Brian Grazer, what we're continuing to do with the company."