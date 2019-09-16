Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly developing a spin-off based on Solo: A Star Wars Story. The movie hit theaters last year and was seen as a box office and critical disappointment. However, over the past several months, Star Wars fans have been warming up to the movie and several fans want to see a sequel.

The "Make Solo 2" hashtag even started trending earlier this year, thanks to the dedication of some hardcore fans. Now, it looks like something connected to the movie will be hitting the Disney+ streaming service in the near future.

While a Solo spin-off is certainly exciting news, it has yet to be officially confirmed by anyone at Lucasfilm or Disney. Sources indicate that the project will be a movie, but it might not contain any of our favorite heroes from the last project. Instead, it appears that the movie will be about the enemy. You can read the rumor below.

"Some kind of spin-off set after the events of the movie is being developed as a Disney+ series. As it probably wouldn't be about Han, Chewie, or Lando; some kind of underworld series dealing with the Crimson Dawn and other scoundrels sounds the most likely."

The Solo spin-off project is very much a rumor at this time, but there was some groundwork for the movie set a year ago. Shortly after Solo hit theaters, it was reported that Lucasfilm was working on a Mos Eisley movie, which was later scrapped when the young Han Solo movie underperformed at the box office. Lucasfilm shelved a handful of projects which were in various forms of development, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie. We now know that Ewan McGregor is coming back to reprise his role, but for a Disney+ series, so another Solo project isn't much of a stretch.

It is believed that the Mos Eisley movie may have been "repurposed" for a potential Solo spin-off on Disney+. As fans start to come around to the young Han Solo story, it would make sense to do something else with it for the future. Plus, we're going to have a pretty large wait for a Star Wars movie after Rise of Skywalker hits theaters later this year. Disney+ has The Mandalorian, the Rogue One prequel series, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi show on the way.

It's going to be very interesting to see how the Star Wars shows on Disney+ are accepted upon release. Like the release of Solo, Lucasfilm may be waiting to make further announcements until they see how The Mandalorian does, along with the other confirmed shows, before revealing anything else. For now, it looks like Disney is preparing as much original content as they can to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Apple, and Amazon, which is a wise decision. Star Wars Unity was the first to reveal Disney and Lucasfilm's plans to make a Solo spin-off movie.