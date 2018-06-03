After a disappointing opening weekend at the box office, where it earned far less than the initial projections, Disney's Solo: A Star Wars Story suffered a huge drop in its second frame, but still managed to repeat at the top, beating three under-performing newcomers, STX's Adrift, Blumhouse Tilt's Upgrade and Paramount's Action Point. Solo: A Star Wars Story dropped a whopping 65.3% from its $84.4 million three-day opening ($103 million over the four-day holiday weekend), to win with $29.2 million. With such a big drop-off, Solo's reign will likely come to a close next weekend, when Warner Bros. Ocean's 8 is poised to dethrone it.

It was also probably a closer race with Deadpool 2 than Solo would have liked, with the Merc With the Mouth taking in $23.3 million in second place. In terms of the amount each move dropped from weekend to weekend, though, Deadpool 2 fared much better, even with the movie shedding 188 theaters from last weekend. Deadpool 2 dropped a respectable 46.3% in its third weekend, earning a solid $5,606 per-screen average from 4,161 theaters. Solo: A Star Wars Story dropped 65.3%, although it did post a better per-screen average with $6,687, although it was playing in 220 more theaters (4,381) than Deadpool 2.

This second weekend tally brings Solo: A Star Wars Story to a domestic total of $148.8 million after 10 days in theaters, and the movie fared even worse overseas, with a foreign total of $115.3 million for a worldwide total of $264.1 million. What's even more troubling about this lackluster box office performance is that Solo has been rumored to be among the most expensive movies ever made, costing a whopping $400 million to make, although that production budget has yet to be confirmed. Still, with the movie opening in just one more international market at the end of this month (Japan on June 29), it seems highly-unlikely that Solo will even come close to reaching $400 million worldwide, likely tapping out worldwide between $325 million and $350 million, barring a box office miracle.

Among the newcomers this weekend STX's Adrift fared best, opening in third place with $11.5 million, with holdovers Avengers: Infinity War ($10.3 million) and Book Club ($6.8 million) rounding out the top five, respectively. Adrift, which also fared well with critics with a 71% Rotten Tomatoes rating, opened in 3,015 theaters this weekend, earning a middling $3,818 per-screen average, although its newcomer competitors didn't fare much better. Upgrade, which had an impressive 85% rating on RT debuted in sixth place with $4.4 million, with the top 10 rounded out by Life of the Party ($3.4 million), Breaking In ($2.8 million), Action Point ($2.3 million) and Overboard ($1.9 million). Upgrade debuted in 1,457 theaters for a $3,060 per-screen average, while Action Point debuted in 2,032 theaters for a dismal $1,139 per-screen average, and it was bashed by critics too with a 17% RT rating.

Looking ahead to next weekend, Warner Bros.' Ocean's Eight is poised for a big debut, slated to open in more than 4,000 theaters, while Global Road's action-thriller Hotel Artemis is expected to debut in 2,000 theaters, although no theater count estimate was given for the third new release of the weekend, A24's thriller Hereditary. The box office should get a much needed jolt starting in two weeks though with Pixar's The Incredibles 2 on June 15 and the highly-anticipated Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22. Take a look at the top 10 estimates below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, and check back on Tuesday for next weekend's predictions.