It's been a long road for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the movie is now officially complete, according to director Ron Howard. The director stepped in to take over for Chris Miller and Phil Lord who were fired from the project last summer. The majority of the movie had already been shot and Howard was reportedly coming on to take care of reshoots. However, Ron Howard ended up reshooting most of the entire movie, and now has sole directing credit for Solo while Lord and Miller will receive executive producer credits.

Throughout the production for Solo, Ron Howard was giving Star Wars fans a peak behind-the-scenes, showing off cryptic photos without much explanation, leading many to speculate about what exactly was going on. As the production marched on, the director would post pictures of the cast as they wrapped up work on the Star Wars spin-off movie, and now, Howard has released his final production update for Solo. He posted a picture of Alden Ehrenreich along with a caption that reads.

"That's a wrap on post production! #Solo @HanSoloStory #SkywalkerRanch Wow. What a movie-making adventure it's been! Thanks to a terrific cast & extraordinary folks behind the camera as well. You've worked so hard to fully realize this cool story. Hope fans have a blast! #May25"

Solo is just a little over a month away from hitting theaters and several Star Wars fans are highly skeptical of the spin-off. The lack of dialogue from Alden Ehrenreich in all of the promotional material has had fans worried from the start that Ehrenreich isn't the right man for the job. The young actor has stepped into some iconic shoes that nobody could ever really fill, leading Ron Howard to defend the actor, stating that he is not simply doing an impression of Harrison Ford.

Both Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover are stepping up to deliver new takes on two iconic Star Wars characters in Solo, and though the movie isn't out yet, the actors should be praised for having the guts to step up to the plate and attempt new angles on old characters. This movie shows young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian, not the characters that we know from the original trilogy, making for an interesting storyline that fans have never seen on the big screen. The lack of dialogue in the trailer is probably no more or less than any other major movie out right now.

Solo: A Star Wars Story officially hits theaters on May 25th, but some lucky fans will be able to see the final cut 10 days before, on May 10th, at the Cannes Film Festival. There are some even luckier fans who have already seen an unfinished test screening of Solo, and the reactions were reportedly excellent, which should give some hardcore Star Wars fans some relief from worrying about the spin-off. The official announcement that Solo is complete comes to us from Ron Howard's Twitter account.