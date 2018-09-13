Ray Park is finally able to talk about returning to the big screen as Maul in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The actor recently revealed that he was sitting next to Ewan McGregor in the theater during the world premiere and says that his former co-star had the best reaction to seeing Maul's top secret cameo. McGregor wasn't alone. Movie audiences all over the world reacted with gasps and then cheers when Park appeared on screen.

Solo contained many surprises, but Ray Park's return as Maul was the one that caught even the most hardcore Star Wars fan off guard, as long as they hadn't heard about any spoilers. As for getting the gig, Park says that he was in Guatemala for a convention when Lucasfilm contacted him about coming back. The actor was more than excited to do so, but apparently he wasn't as excited as Ewan McGregor when he saw Maul during the Solo world premiere.

According to Ray Park, Ewan McGregor started violently shaking him and screaming in his ear when Maul first pulled back the hood. The actor says that McGregor was excited, but almost too excited because Park was trying to watch himself up on the big screen for the first time in nearly 20 years as well. Not only did he have McGregor going crazy, but the whole theater was in shock, even Park's son. Ray Park had this to say about sitting next to McGregor during the big reveal.

"But it was so nice for him to be like that with me, and to hear that reaction (to Maul) in a movie theater. I heard stories about it in 1999, where people were going crazy, so to sit there and experience that with my kids. And my son turned over to me and went, Oh, this is the movie you're doing? it was a thrill. I'm so grateful."

The disappointing box office numbers for Solo may have prevented a possible return of Ewan McGregor for the Obi-Wan spin-off. It was heavily rumored that McGregor was going to reprise his role, but the actor never confirmed anything and always acted like he had never heard about the project when asked about it. Regardless, it now looks like Lucasfilm has put all future Star Wars spin-offs on hold for the time being.

Solo will be released digitally on September 14th with the Blu-ray edition on September 25th, each containing a wealth of extra material. Star Wars fans that still haven't seen the movie have been able to see Ray Park's return as Darth Maul since Lucasfilm officially released the scene online, and even some of the most critical fans are starting to come around to the film. You can watch the interview with Park talking about his return and Ewan McGregor's excitement below, provided by the Star Wars YouTube channel.