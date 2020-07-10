The Star Wars saga is now complete on Disney+. When the streaming service launched last November, the notion that it would become a one-stop destination for a galaxy far, far away was one of the strongest appeals. But several key titles were missing. Over the last handful of months, Disney has amended the situation. Now, with the addition of Solo, every single movie in the franchise is available for subscribers.

2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Ron Howard, recently departed Netflix and was one of the final Disney movies remaining on the service. At one point, Disney had a deal in place that allowed for recent releases to debut on Netflix shortly after they arrived on Blu-ray. This was before Disney decided to get into the direct-to-consumer business for themselves. Once Disney+ was hatched, that contract was axed and, slowly but surely, the titles have been leaving Netflix. Now, the Star Wars standalone centered on the scruffy-looking nerf herder is available exclusively on Disney+.

The entirety of the Skywalker saga, including last year's The Rise of Skywalker, as well as Rogue One were previously available on Disney+. The service is also home to The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows and other Star Wars content. Most importantly, The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action series set within the iconic franchise, calls Disney+ its home. Season 2 of the hit series is set to debut in October, which means we will have more adventures with Mando and Baby Yoda in the near future. Several other live-action shows, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a Rogue One prequel centered on Cassian Andor, are in the works as well.

Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, the character originally brought to life by Harrison Ford. The movie was originally set to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, known for their work on 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie. The duo we most of the way through production when they were let go following creative differences behind the scenes. Ron Howard was brought in for extensive reshoots, which beefed up the budget. That complicated things, as the movie earned just $392 million at the box office. With the inflated budget, Disney and Lucasfilm took a loss.

Be that as it may, the movie has found a devoted following among the Star Wars fan base since its release. A sizable "Make Solo 2 Happen" campaign has emerged in an attempt to get a sequel going, even if it happens as a Disney+ original. While a movie seems doubtful, it seems possible that a series could happen down the line. Solo most definitely left the door open for a continuation, that much is certain.

As for the future of the franchise, the movies will be taking a break for at least a couple of years following The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm will be moving away from the saga entries in favor of telling different stories. Recently, we learned that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is set to co-write and direct a new Star Wars movie. For now, you can check out all of the movies over on the Disney+ streaming service.