Deep Learning AI technology puts Harrison Ford in the lead role of Solo. The latest Star Wars spin-off failed to meet box office expectations and sent Disney back to the drawing board to rethink their output of the legendary franchise. However, the movie has since been seen in a better light now that it's out on Blu-ray and available to stream digitally. The spin-off is a lot of fun, and a new digital edit has taken a few scenes and made them even better by replacing Alden Ehrenreich with Harrison Ford.

Seeing Harrison Ford in Solo is a bit off-putting, mainly because it looks excellent. The Deep Learning technology isn't perfect when dealing with scenes that have darker lighting, but when it works, it's pretty incredible. Seeing Ford with the voice of Alden Ehrenreich is a little jarring, but you get used to it, even in the short clip that centers on the young hero meeting Lando Calrissian for the first time. There's some other shots used as well, but the Sabacc scene is the longest.

This isn't the first time that this idea has been put to the test for Solo, but it is by far, the best. While the process of the Deep Learning AI technology isn't entirely difficult, it can be tedious, feeding the software as many pictures as you can, from all different angles for the best results. The AI started to gain popularity from the adult industry first, where users were turning Hollywood actresses into adult film stars. The results were so realistic that the videos were quickly removed from certain sites due to the threat of legal action.

Since then, we've seen Nicolas Cage digitally edited into Man of Steel as Lois Lane, the T-1000 in Terminator 2, and as Harrison Ford in The Raiders of the Last Ark. Like most things involving Cage, the brief clips quickly went viral, showing the general public just how far this new technology has come in such a short amount of time. And like most technology, it's getting better by the day, which may spell trouble for legal cases that use video footage as evidence, since everything can be so easily tampered with.

For now, the Deep Learning AI is being used for fun and the latest Solo video is just the latest one to gain notoriety. Alden Ehrenreich did an impressive job trying to emulate a young version of Harrison Ford, while doing something new and unique with the character, which is just starting to get recognized now, five months after the movie hit theaters. Ehrenreich originally signed on to star in three films, but it doesn't look like they will be making a sequel any time soon, which is unfortunate because one more movie could go a long way in cementing the young actor's portrayal of the smuggler into the minds of Star Wars fans. You can check out the digitally altered Solo clips below, thanks to the Derp Fakes YouTube channel.