Corellian Foot Chase is the name of the first deleted scene to be released from Solo, and it features Han and Qi'ra running away from Lady Proxima's henchman, Moloch, and his Corellian hounds. While Solo didn't make as much money as Lucasfilm and Disney were hoping it would at the box office, the upcoming Blu-ray release could go a long way in making any money back that was lost during the promotional campaign for the film. After all, The Last Jedi is currently the number one selling Blu-ray release of 2018.

The deleted scene from Solo features Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo and Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra as they run from Moloch and his hounds. While they're running, Qi'ra finds a steel barrel filled with long, eel-like water creatures, which Han is reluctant to jump into. It's at that point in which the scene seems like a tip of the hat to Indiana Jones, echoing Dr. Jones' fear of snakes. The scene could also be some foreshadowing for A New Hope when Han, Leia, and Luke get stuck in the trash compactor.

Han reluctantly gets into the barrel with Qi'ra, where they're able to escape with their piece of stolen coaxium. The deleted scene is certainly cool to see, but it definitely was not necessary to leave it in the final cut of Solo. There is quite a bit of fan service in the movie, and some more having to do with Indiana Jones could have been overkill. And while there was a lot of mixed feeling about the Star Wars spin-off, it was nowhere near as divisive as Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi.

The digital release of Solo comes out next Friday, with the Blu-ray edition hitting shelves on September 25th. In addition to the Corellian Foot Chase, the set also includes Proxima's Den, Han Solo: Imperial Cadet, The Battle of Mimban: Extended, Han Versus Chewie: Extended, Snowball Fight!, Meet Dryden: Extended, and Coaxium Double-Cross as deleted and extended scenes for the new release. Considering all of the drama that took place behind-the-scenes on Solo, it's pretty surprising that there aren't a lot more deleted scenes. However, Disney and Lucasfilm more than likely did not want to use a bunch of leftover footage from fired directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Having Solo come out so close to The Last Jedi wasn't the best decision for Lucasfilm and Disney, especially since Rian Johnson's movie had been so controversial. In addition, the behind-the-scenes drama gave the film a bad reputation before it had even hit theaters. Solo was also up against some pretty steep competition at the box office. Throw all of those factors in with Star Wars toxic fandom and you've got a recipe for disaster at the box office. Maybe the movie will do a lot better on video than it did at the box office. You can check out the latest deleted scene from the movie below, thanks to the USA Today Life Twitter account.