The production of Solo wasn't as smooth as everybody would have liked and saw original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller fired from the project and replaced by Ron Howard. Ever since the film hit the big screen, Star Wars fans have been trying to figure out who shot what, and now, thanks to young Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich, we know of at least one scene that the original directors filmed. The scene in question is the first meeting between Han and Chewbacca, and it took a pretty long time to complete.

The recent release of Solo on the digital platform has provided a ton of insight into the film. There are some deleted scenes that help to flesh out certain ideas, and even one that shows what was supposed to be the big screen debut of Star Wars Legends characters Tag and Bink. In the Solo: The Director & Cast Roundtable bonus feature, Alden Ehrenreich spoke about the first scene that was filmed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord and how important it was for the rest of the movie. Ehrenreich had this to say.

"It took three weeks to shoot... It was three weeks, it was the first thing we shot. And it was very muddy. I mean, what was great about it is, because that was the first thing we were going to do in pre-shoots, is that we had to work out all the fight choreography. So, Joonas and I got to spend a month working, and both doing the stunt training generally, but working through that fight choreography, and it was a great opportunity for us to really get comfortable with each other, get to know each other, joke around, and Joonas is so funny. Starting with that kind of core thing that obviously lasts throughout the rest of Han's life was kind of a special thing."

Though it took three weeks to shoot, the introduction between young Han Solo and Chewbacca cemented the chemistry between the two actors, which is evident throughout the rest of Solo. That time gave Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo plenty of time to get their fight scene choreographed, while also forging a real-life friendship. In addition, hardcore Star Wars fans know of at least one scene that Phil Lord and Chris Miller shot that made it into the final cut.

Solo wasn't exactly met with open arms by a lot of Star Wars fans, mainly because it came out so close to The Last Jedi. Plus, there are a lot of fans who did not want to see Lucasfilm tamper with the backstory of one of the most beloved characters in cinematic history. With that being said, now that Solo has come to home video, some fans are discovering it for the first time, and enjoying it now that the dust has settled.

Solo is now available to purchase digitally, and it will be available on Blu-ray September 25th. Both editions contain all of the bonus features, including the Solo: The Director & Cast Roundtable, where Alden Ehrenreich talks about filming his first scene for the film, which also doubles as Han's introduction to Chewbacca. You can head over to StarWars.com for more information on the Solo digital and physical releases.