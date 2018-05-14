It's no secret that a majority of Star Wars fans have been worried about the overall quality of Solo, which releases next week. Among this worry, original Han Solo actor Harrison Ford and his reaction to the latest Star Wars spin-off has surfaced, shedding a bit of light on what we should expect to see from the movie.

Over the weekend, Han Solo actors Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich received a bit of attention when Ford surprised Ehrenreich during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It was certainly a humorous and surprising moment for Ehrenreich, but as the 28 year old later recalled, Ford went on to give him a positive review of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Here is what Ehrenreich said about their interaction.

"It's just such a huge deal to have him really genuinely enjoy the film... It's really wild. It's really exciting."

This was actually not Ehrenreich's first encounter with Harrison Ford, he revealed. The new Han Solo actor actually met Ford before the movie's production even began.

"It didn't feel right to do it without meeting him... Originally, it was gonna be me and [then-directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller] and the head of the studio [Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy] and stuff and then, scheduling it, it was just me. I met him in his airplane hanger with five airplanes surrounding us. And then we went out to lunch. He was awesome. He said 'if anyone asks, tell them I told you anything you need to know and that you're not allowed to say anything,' which was good."

It's genuinely relieving to hear that Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich have a good relationship. Ford has been known to publicly state time and time again his distaste in the Star Wars franchise. Even though he played one of Star Wars' most iconic characters, Ford was never a fan of Star Wars, which is part of the reason why he insisted that his character be killed off early in the new trilogy.

The fact that Harrison Ford actually enjoyed Solo: A Star Wars Story is great news for all Star Wars fans who have been worried about the success of the series. Ford didn't say it to a camera or to a publicist, but instead said it personally to one of the actors involved, so this can genuinely be believed as the way he actually feels about the spin-off. If the biggest Star Wars critic can enjoy Solo, then there's a good chance that it's actually pretty decent.

This follows the reaction from original Lando Calrissian actor Billy Dee Williams, who apparently loved Solo: A Star Wars Story, according to Donald Glover. All in all, this report of Harrison Ford's enjoyment of Solo from the Los Angeles Times is great news for all Star Wars fans. Things are certainly looking up for the latest Star Wars spin-off, which may now have the potential to bring a number of fans back to the franchise after The Last Jedi polarized audiences. Soon, fans will be able to decide for themselves if the spin-off is good or not when Solo A Star Wars Story releases Friday May 25.