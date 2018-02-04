The first footage from the Han Solo movie is finally here and fans are freaking out over how awesome it looks. The teaser trailer aired during Super Bowl 2018 and it featured our first, albeit brief, look at Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo as well as Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. The short clip is a bit darker than initially anticipated and overall, Star Wars fans seem to have a positive outlook on the movie, which probably won't last very long.

Elsewhere, we get to see Han Solo preparing to join the Empire as a pilot. No other details are available, but a dark Star Destroyer is seen along with some TIE Fighters and our first look at the Millennium Falcon as well. The music is different and doesn't sound like Star Wars until the tag at the end of the trailer, which is a cool way of setting the movie apart. Donald Glover has the standout look in the Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser trailer as he looks amazing as Lando.

As previously noted, Solo looks darker than Rogue One, which should make fans happy who were expecting a movie chock full of comedy. Granted, we only got to see 45 seconds of the movie, but it looks like Ron Howard and Lucasfilm took the movie in a completely different direction than most were anticipating. It will be interesting to see how they tell the story of young Han Solo almost joining the Empire as a pilot to see what keeps him from doing so as well as what shapes him into the scoundrel that we all know and love today.

Chewbacca was shown in the Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser and it looks like he and Han Solo bonded pretty early on since we see Chewie put his hand on Solo's back to console him while they look out at a beach. Woody Harrelson is also shown ever so briefly, so hopefully we get some more information about his character tomorrow when the official trailer launches. As far as teasers go, the Solo teaser does an excellent job and shows a lot more footage than Star Wars fan initially expected to see, which is awesome and bodes well for the trailer release.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th, so the wait is almost over. Lucasfilm did an amazing job of keeping anything from leaking and it paid off because the Solo teaser has silenced a faction of Star Wars fans who were ready to trash the 45-second spot. We still haven't really seen Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo up close, so there's still plenty of mystery to intrigue fans who are impatiently waiting for even more footage. You can check out the trailer as well as some high quality still shots from Solo: A Star Wars Story below, courtesy of Star Wars' YouTube channel.