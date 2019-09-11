Solo: A Star Wars Story answered a lot of questions about Han Solo and his early days. One of the focal points of the spin-off is the Millennium Falcon and how Han was able to get it. After watching the movie, it's clear that the young Han was more than a little reckless with his new friend's ship, but he did what he had to do in order to survive. With that being said, a new video has broken down exactly how much damage was done to the iconic ship during the Kessel Run.

The Kessel Run is one of the most famous pieces of Star Wars mythology, so fans were excited to see it included in Solo. As Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo tries to escape, he ends up causing quite a bit of damage to the Millennium Falcon. When seeing every ding or shot taken, everything adds up quick. In the end, it will cost 87,500 republic credits to get the ship back to normal, which is quite a bit of money.

Solo was not as successful as Disney and Lucasfilm were hoping it was going to be when it hit theaters last year. It came out less than six months after Rian Johnson's divisive The Last Jedi and fans were not ready for a new take on one of the franchise's best-known characters. While the timing may have been off, the movie was able to make a lot of Star Wars fans happy and in hindsight, the spin-off has been looked at in a more positive light.

There are even Star Wars fans who are hoping that Lucasfilm and Disney will make a Solo sequel in the future. While that doesn't look like it's going to happen, it could turn into a new series for the Disney+ streaming service, which debuts later this year with the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. There's still a lot more of Han Solo's past that can be investigated and the movie left things wide open for a sequel. We'll just have to wait and see what Disney decides to do with the property.

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. The Mandalorian debuts in November, while J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters at the end of December. We're going to see the Skywalker saga come to a close on the big screen as Disney and Lucasfilm start to branch out and try new things with new characters. That doesn't mean we won't see continuations elsewhere though. Ewan McGregor is coming back for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ and there will more than likely be more shows coming up in the near future. Maybe a Solo series will be one of them. You can watch the Millennium Falcon take on damage below, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel.