Despite Solo: A Star Wars Story being met with an underperforming box office, the Han Solo prequel has garnered pretty passionate following since its initial release. With fans crying out for a sequel, and even starting a social media campaign, there are now rumors doing the rounds that Alden Ehrenreich's young version of the scruffy-looking nerf herder will return on the small screen in a series which will stream on Disney+.

Now, it is worth noting that at present this is just a rumor, and no tentative release date or official confirmation from Disney has been announced, but with the vocal fanbase and success of The Mandalorian, as well as other rumored Disney+ Star Wars projects, continuing the adventure laid out in Solo: A Star Wars Story could well be the way to go.

The rumored Disney+ series comes following comments from Ehrenreich himself, who earlier this month indicated that he may have heard discussions about reprising his role as the young Han Solo. "No, I don't know anything about that," he said when asked about a theatrical sequel. "I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time. I've heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete."

At the time though, the actor made it sound like he would perhaps be a bit apprehensive about taking the role on again saying, "It was basically a three-year experience from pre-production to the release of the movie... And I just wanted to be a person, connect with people in my life, spend time and develop as a person outside of those worlds. And then you never know." Ultimately though, Ehrenreich suggested that he could be tempted back so long as the return "feels innate to the story."

Released in 2018, Solo: A Star Wars Story revealed the backstory of everyone's favorite scoundrel, Han Solo. Once taking audiences aboard the Millennium Falcon and on a journey to a galaxy far, far away, the movie focusses on Han as he enters the dark and dangerous criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. Along the way, Han meets his mighty future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, as Han slowly becomes the unlikely hero we all know and love. Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Joonas Suotamo, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michael K. Williams and Woody Harrelson.

The door was left wide open for a follow-up come the movie's end, but due to a less than stellar box office performance, the likelihood of a theatrical release was quickly squashed. With this in mind, and along with a multitude of Disney+ Star Wars projects said to be in the pipeline, a serial sequel would certainly suit the continuing adventures of a young Han Solo as he travels across the galaxy in the lead up to Star Wars: A New Hope. He would join the likes of The Mandalorian, the Rogue One prequel series, and the Obi-Wan series, as well as the rumored Lando Calrissian and Darth Maul shows. It looks like the small screen will soon be the place to be if you love Star Wars.

