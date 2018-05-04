The celebration of Star Wars Day continues as Lucasfilm releases a clip from Solo. This new clip is an extended version of the scene where we learn that Chewbacca is 190-years old and shows the moment when the Wookie becomes Has Solo's co-pilot. Earlier today, Lucasfilm provided a unique look at the Solo movie with a 360 degree VR experience that puts viewers right in the middle of the intense game of Sabacc that Han and Lando are playing when Donald Glover's young Lando bets the Millennium Falcon.

The new Solo clip is sure to be nostalgic for Star Wars fans right away when John Williams' "Asteroid Field" theme is played. The music was first heard in The Empire Strikes Back while Han Solo and Princess Leia are escaping the Empire, flying through an asteroid field. Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra is in the co-pilot seat and quickly gives up her chair once she learns that Chewbacca is a veteran 190-year old pilot. There's humor, suspense, intense music, and it's perfectly Star Wars.

Ron Howard was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Solo: A Star Wars Story and was incredibly tight-lipped about anything that could resemble a spoiler. Colbert is a massive Star Wars fan and pressed the director to give him information on the Kessel Run, but Howard would not budge. However, he did indicate that one of the best moments of his professional career was getting a fist bump and a giant hug from Chewbacca on his first day of filming. Howard also revealed that George Lucas helped him craft a joke for the young Han Solo.

Ron Howard has been a positive influence on Star Wars fans with his dry sense of humor and lighthearted way of dealing with things. He had to step into a big job that could've broken lesser directors, but he took it all in stride. Right from the beginning, in a world full of spoilers, Howard would post the smallest little details with a funny caption from the set. A trash can, a droid on fire, a coffee mug, basically anything to poke fun at the myth of making a Star Wars movie to fans that were hungry for any morsel.

All of the new footage has started to get Star Wars fans hyped for the Solo movie, which coincidentally (not really) had pre-sale tickets go on sale today. So far, it's been a great Star Wars Day with all of these new looks at the young Han and Lando along with Chewbacca and Qi'ra on the Millennium Falcon. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th, but it will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on the 15th of this month, offering the first public viewing of the spin-off movie. Until then, you can check out the new Solo clip below, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel.